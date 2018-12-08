BBC Sports Personality of the Year: Baddiel and Skinner to sing Three Lions

Three Lions will be performed at the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony to celebrate England's run to the semi-finals of the World Cup

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner will perform Three Lions at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018, 22 years after the song was first released.

The duo will reunite with The Lightning Seeds to sing their number one hit, which became an anthem for England fans during this summer's World Cup.

The live performance will run alongside a highlights reel of England's road to the semi-finals in Russia.

Tickets for the event in Birmingham on Sunday, 16 December can be bought here.

Three Lions was written to mark England hosting the 1996 European Championship - the first major football tournament the country had staged since the 1966 World Cup.

You can watch the performance, and the whole ceremony from the Genting Arena, from 19:00 GMT on BBC One.