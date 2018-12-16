Sports Personality of the Year: Gareth Southgate named Coach of the Year

Media playback is not supported on this device Southgate wins Coach of the Year award

Gareth Southgate has won Coach of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show after leading England to the World Cup semi-finals this summer.

England defied expectations to reach the last four in Russia but lost 2-1 to Croatia after extra time in Moscow.

It was the Three Lions' third appearance in a World Cup semi-final and their first since Italia 90.

Southgate's side had earlier won their first ever World Cup penalty shootout to reach the final eight.

"I'm incredibly proud to receive the award," he said. "If you win as a coach, it means your players have done something right.

"We have an exceptional group of players, I have an incredible support team and this is a very special night for them.

"Ultimately, we didn't quite win [the World Cup] and I'm conscious of that. Until we all win together then we won't rest, we won't sit back and be satisfied.

"Sport is about inspiring people, and we loved the journey with you."

Before this summer, England had not won at the knockout stage of a major tournament since the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

Their performance at the 2018 event was markedly different to Euro 2016, when England lost to minnows Iceland in the last 16, and the 2014 World Cup, when they exited at the group stage.

Gareth Southgate was appointed England manager in 2016

During this year's tournament, his trademark waistcoat also made him an unlikely fashion trendsetter.

In October, Southgate signed a new contract to remain as manager until after the 2022 World Cup.

England ended a memorable year by also qualifying for the Nations League semi-finals, finishing top of a group containing Croatia and Spain.

They will play the Netherlands in Portugal on 6 June 2019.