Sports Personality of Year: Remembering Bannister, Regis, Bristow and the other stars we have lost

From the section

Former England, Coventry and West Brom striker Cyrille Regis sadly passed away in 2018

A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2018.

Here, we remember the sporting names who have died since the 2017 Sports Personality of the Year programme.

ATHLETICS

The legendary Sir Roger Bannister was the first man to run a mile in under four minutes

The first man to break the four-minute mile, Sir Roger Bannister.

Kenyan 2015 world 400m hurdles champion Nicholas Bett.

Polish three-time Olympic gold medallist and setter of 10 world records Irena Szewinska.

American 3,000m steeplechase gold medallist at the 1952 Olympics Horace Ashenfelter .

Hammer thrower who represented Great Britain at the 1952 and 1956 Olympics Peter Allday.

London Marathon competitor Matt Campbell .

AMERICAN SPORTS

LA Rams player who appeared in Super Bowl XIV and became known as WWF wrestling star Big Van Vader, Leon White.

Owner of the Seattle Seahawks, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Seattle Sounders, Paul Allen.

Three-time NFL Coach of the Year Chuck Knox.

Indianapolis Colts player Edwin Jackson.

BASKETBALL

Olympic gold medallist as a player and as a coach with the USA, Anne Donovan.

BOXING

Enzo Calzaghe trained his son Joe to world titles and an undefeated boxing career

Legendary trainer of world champion son Joe and fellow world champs Enzo Maccarinelli and Gavin Rees, Enzo Calzaghe.

Trainer who led Johnny Nelson, Naseem Hamed, Junior Witter and Kell Brook to world titles, Brendan Ingle.

British light-heavyweight boxer Scott Westgarth.

Former European super-middleweight champion and Commonwealth light-heavyweight title holder Dean Francis.

Former English, British and Commonwealth boxing champion Chris Edwards.

Gold medallist at the 2017-18 British Universities and Colleges Sport Championships, William Hughes.

BROADCASTING

BBC Radio Sport, ITV, Sky and Channel 4 commentator Peter Brackley.

Sports journalist and biographer James Lawton.

CRICKET

Ex-England & Middlesex wicketkeeper John Murray.

Former Sussex captain and England player Hubert Doggart.

Played two Tests for England and 538 first-class games for Sussex, Alan Oakman.

Former captain and holder of 61 Test caps for New Zealand, Bevan Congdon.

South African fielding pioneer and Wisden Cricketer of the Year 1966, Colin Bland.

Former South Africa captain, who also played Five Nations rugby union for England, Clive van Ryneveld.

Former Middlesex president and player Bob Gale .

Gloucestershire and Surrey cricketer in the 1980s, Richard Doughty .

Ex-Kent president and cricketer John Pretlove.

Former Essex cricketer and MCC secretary Jack Bailey.

Former Kent wicketkeeper Anthony Catt.

Wicketkeeper for Sussex in the 1950s, and an actor and model, Rupert Webb.

Former batsman for Surrey Bill Smith.

Lancashire and Somerset wicketkeeper Geoff Clayton.

England Test player in 1960-61, Mollie Hunt .

One of only seven wicketkeepers to have made 100 dismissals in a season in the County Championship, Roy Booth.

CYCLING

Belgian rider for the Veranda's Willems-Crelan team, Michael Goolaerts.

World pursuit championships for Britain in 1955 and 1958 and then national coach of the British Cycling Federation, Norman Sheil .

Former British road race champion and broadcaster Paul Sherwen.

DARTS

'The Crafty Cockney' Eric Bristow won five world darts titles

Five-time world champion Eric Bristow.

EQUESTRIAN

Olympic Team GB rider and BBC equestrian expert Tim Stockdale.

BBC's lead equestrian commentator, who worked at six Olympic Games, Mike Tucker .

British Show jumping honorary vice president and Olympic Games double medallist Peter Robeson.

FISHING

Long time host of TV show Go Fishing and the man voted "The Greatest Angler of All Time" by the Angling Times newspaper, John Wilson.

FOOTBALL

After a brilliant playing career Jimmy Armfield became an expert, and much loved, summariser on BBC Radio 5 live

West Brom, Coventry and England striker Cyrille Regis.

Blackpool stalwart, England skipper and legendary broadcaster Jimmy Armfield.

Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and England midfielder Ray Wilkins.

Member of England's 1966 World Cup team and winner of 63 caps, Ray Wilson.

Former Manchester United and Celtic midfielder and winner of 21 caps for the Republic of Ireland, Liam Miller .

Burnley and Northern Ireland legend Jimmy McIlroy.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, staff members Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, and pilots and partners Izabela Roza Lechowicz and Eric Swaffer were sadly killed in a helicopter crash outside the club's King Power stadium.

Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, staff members Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare, and helicopter pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

Former Aston Villa chairman and life president Sir Doug Ellis .

Scotland international and FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Cup winner with Tottenham, Alan Gilzean.

The winner of nine England caps and long-time Ipswich player Kevin Beattie.

Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori .

Defender for Aston Villa, Bolton, England U21s and Trinidad and Tobago, Jlloyd Samuel.

1940s and '50s Chelsea and England striker Roy Bentley.

Football journalist, author and statistician Albert Sewell .

Former Premier League referee Paul Alcock .

European Cup Winners' Cup winner with Aberdeen in 1983 and Aston Villa and Rangers player Neale Cooper .

Former Leeds United and England defender Paul Madeley .

1960s and 70s Chelsea player and manager Ken Shellito .

Brentford's technical director Robert Rowan.

Former Macclesfield, Rochdale and Stockport midfielder Kieron Durkan.

Sunderland veteran and Middlesbrough manager Stanley Anderson.

South African who scored 106 goals in 238 games and won three league titles with Rangers, Johnny Hubbard .

The winner of 14 honours during 341 appearances for Celtic, Jim Brogan.

A goalkeeper who played 390 times for Liverpool and won three Scotland caps, Tommy Lawrence.

Glentoran and Northern Ireland full-back Arthur Stewart.

Played 289 games for Sunderland, 150 for Aberdeen and won three Scotland caps, George Mulhall.

Made 71 appearances for Manchester United and won two caps for the Republic of Ireland, Joe Carolan.

One cap for Scotland and played for Ayr, Leeds and Swansea, David Stewart.

Played 204 games for Charlton and 83 times for Crystal Palace, Darren Pitcher.

Made 249 appearances for Liverpool, John Molyneux.

Goalkeeper who played in 310 games for Aston Villa, Nigel Sims .

Scored 181 goals in 295 appearances for Ipswich, Ted Phillips.

Midfielder who played nearly 400 games for likes of Peterborough, Rotherham and Arbroath, John McGlashan.

Former St Johnstone player and manager Alex Rennie.

Former Notts County and Leicester winger Gordon Wills.

Striker for the likes of Leicester, Chesterfield and Rotherham, Rodney Fern.

Made 600 league appearances for likes of Stockport, Man City, Shrewsbury and Crewe, Ken Mulhern .

Ray Wilkins amassed 84 caps for England and went on to enjoy a successful career in coaching and broadcasting

Winger who won three Wales caps and played for the likes of Newport, Rotherham and Notts County, Keith Pring .

Centre-forward who won the FA Cup with Newcastle and played for Arsenal, Colchester and West Ham, Vic Keeble.

Former Blackburn player who went on to be inducted into Portsmouth's Hall of Fame, Billy Wilson.

Former striker for Alloa and St Johnstone, John Muir.

Former Norwich, Cardiff, Scunthorpe and Lincoln player, Dick Scott.

Defender for Northampton, Celtic, Southend and Colchester, John Kurila.

Brighton and York winger Wally Gould.

Hartlepool and York goalkeeper Eddie Blackburn.

Manager, coach and Elite Coaching Manager of the Football Association, Richard Bate .

Winner of four League Championships, two League Cups and a Scottish Cup with Rangers, Harold Davis.

Played 397 games for Fulham, Stan Brown.

Played 199 games for Leeds, George Meek.

Full-back for Newcastle, Derby and Cardiff, and Ipswich manager, Bobby Ferguson.

Played 176 times for Ipswich, Colin Harper.

Former player, and manager of Partick, Falkirk and Hamilton, John Lambie.

Played 342 games for Walsall and also featured for West Brom, Ken Hodgkisson.

Forward for Swindon Town, Plymouth Argyle, Crystal Palace and Torquay United, Cliff Jackson.

Former Sheffield United, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle player, and manager for the likes of Peterborough, Barnsley and Blackburn, Jim Iley.

Player for Cowdenbeath, Brechin and Bradford, and also Brechin manager, John Ritchie.

Former Cardiff, Bolton and Bury midfielder, Gareth Williams .

Forward for Swindon, Wolves, Everton and scorer of the famous 'donkey kick' goal for Coventry which won the 1970-71 BBC Goal of the Season award, Ernie Hunt.

Played 584 times for Partick Thistle and also managed the club, Davie McParland.

Queen of the South's record appearance holder with 731 games, Allan Ball.

Former Exeter, Macclesfield and Port Vale player Fred Donaldson.

Former Brighton captain Jimmy Collins.

Former Southampton skipper Cliff Huxford.

Defender who played 255 games for QPR, Ron Hunt.

Player for Gillingham, Brentford, Luton, Charlton, Northampton and Leyton Orient, Gordon Riddick.

Played 227 times for Brentford, Gordon Phillips.

Former chairman of Bolton, Edwin Davies.

Played for the likes of Chester, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers, Tommy Best.

Played 280 games for Swansea, Brian Hughes.

Former Carlisle United player Tony Hopper.

Former Strathclyde, Dundee United, Falkirk, Hibernian and Ayr United player Johnny Graham.

Defender for Tottenham, Crystal Palace, Luton Town and Cardiff City, Roger Hoy.

Won 39 caps for Honduras and played for Wigan, Juan Carlos García .

Played in Argentina's 1978 World Cup-winning team, Rene Houseman .

GOLF

Australian Peter Thomson won five Open golf titles in his distinguished career

Won the Open Championship five times between 1954 and 1965, Peter Thomson .

Two-time major winner, four-time Ryder Cup competitor and World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, Doug Ford .

European Ladies' Amateur champion and Iowa State University student Celia Barquin Arozamena.

Two-time major winner, 38 LPGA Tour title winner and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Carol Mann .

Two-time major winner and World Golf Hall of Fame member, Hubert Green .

Won twice on the Nationwide Tour, Jarrod Lyle .

1977 Players Championship winner and 1979 Ryder Cup competitor, Mark Hayes .

GAELIC SPORTS

Dundalk Gaels player Conor Morgan .

HORSE RACING

Classic-winning trainer who saddled Davy Lad to win the 1977 Cheltenham Gold Cup, Mick O'Toole .

Trained more than 3,500 winners - including two victories in the Derby at Epsom, John Dunlop.

Trainer of Cheltenham Festival winners, Malcolm Jefferson.

Classic and Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey, Thomas Pascal 'TP' Burns .

LACROSSE

Most capped lacrosse player for Great Britain and founder of the the Women's Sports Foundation UK, Celia Brackenridge.

MOTORSPORT

Winner at the North West 200 and Ulster GP, William Dunlop.

2014 Irish Superbike champion Dan Kneen.

Isle of Man TT competitor Adam Lyon.

Southern 100 competitor James Cowton.

Winner of races in Formula One, Indy Car, NASCAR, Can-Am and Trans-Am Series, and the Le Mans 24-hour race, Dan Gurney.

Six-time world speedway champion Ivan Mauger .

Moto3 Junior World Championship rider Andreas Perez.

Two-time British Formula Three Champion Harry Stiller.

Motorsport journalist and broadcaster Henry Hope-Frost.

PARA-SPORT

Bob Matthews won eight gold medals at the Paralympics for Great Britain

Eight-time Paralympic gold medallist who set 22 world records in athletics, Bob Matthews.

Paralympic gold medallist in snooker, Mick Langley.

ROWING

Part of the Great British eight that won Olympic silver at the 1948 Olympics, Michael Lapage .

RUGBY LEAGUE

Played 373 matches for St Helens and won 30 caps for Great Britain - who he captained at the World Cup in 1968, Cliff Watson.

Played 435 games for St Helens and played for Great Britain and Wales, after making two Test appearances for the latter at rugby union, John Mantle .

Played 579 games for Hunslet and won 11 caps for Great Britain, Geoff Gunney.

Played 363 games for St Helens and won two caps for Great Britain, Roy Haggerty.

Featured in 229 games for Featherstone and won two caps for Great Britain, Gary Jordan.

Played 335 times for Workington and played for England, Eppie Gibson .

Played in 365 games for St Helens and won one England cap, Geoff Pimblett.

Hunslet and Leeds player and Great Britain international Ken Eyre.

Wales international and their coach at 1975 Rugby League World Cup, Les Pearce.

Featherstone and Hull player and England international, Charlie Stone.

Bradford Northern, York and Featherstone player and England international, Colin Forysth.

Wakefield and Batley player Jackie Perry.

Warrington and Keighley player Gerry Lowe.

Former Wakefield Trinity captain and Great Britain international Harold Poynton .

RUGBY UNION

Winner of 27 caps for Wales and four for the British & Irish Lions, Haydn Morgan .

Nine caps for England, Harry Walker .

Oxford University and Doncaster Knights prop Ian Williams.

England and British Lions centre 'WPC' (Phil) Davies.

30 caps for Australia and former president of the Australia Rugby Union, Sir Nicholas Michael Shehadie.

Six caps for Scotland and two for the British and Irish Lions, Gus Black .

Holder of five caps for Wales, who toured with the British and Irish Lions in 1980, Gareth Williams.

Three caps for Wales, Trevor Brewer.

Former New Zealand international Keith Murdoch.

23 caps for New Zealand, Tony Steel.

SWIMMING

Great Britain youth swimmer Tazmin Pugh.

TENNIS

Brazil's three-time Wimbledon champion Maria Bueno.

America's six-time Grand Slam doubles champion and Olympic gold medallist Ken Flach.

WINTER SPORTS

Ellie Soutter celebrates her bronze medal at the 2017 Youth Olympic Winter Festival

Team GB 2017 Youth Olympic Winter Festival snowboarding bronze medallist Ellie Soutter.

Norwegian cross-country skiing Olympic gold medallist Vibeke Skofterud.

Kazakhstan's Olympic medal-winning figure skater Denis Ten .