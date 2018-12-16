Sports Personality nominees: Anderson, Asher-Smith, Hamilton, Kane, Thomas and Yarnold shortlisted
Meet the six contenders who are in the running to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018.
Voting will open soon. You will be able to vote by following the link at the bottom of this page.
Name: Jimmy Anderson
Age: 36
Sport: Cricket
Key 2018 achievement: Became the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history
Name: Dina Asher-Smith
Age: 23
Sport: Athletics
Key 2018 achievement: Won 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay golds at the European Athletics Championships
Name: Lewis Hamilton
Age: 33
Sport: Formula 1
Key 2018 achievement: Won his fifth World Championship title
Name: Harry Kane
Age: 25
Sport: Football
Key 2018 achievement: Captained England to the World Cup semi-finals and won the Golden Boot
Name: Geraint Thomas
Age: 32
Sport: Cycling
Key 2018 achievement: Won the Tour de France
Name: Lizzy Yarnold
Age: 30
Sport: Skeleton
Key 2018 achievement: Successfully defended her Winter Olympic title