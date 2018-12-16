Sports Personality nominees: Anderson, Asher-Smith, Hamilton, Kane, Thomas and Yarnold shortlisted

Meet the six contenders who are in the running to be named BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018.

Name: Jimmy Anderson

Age: 36

Sport: Cricket

Key 2018 achievement: Became the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket history

Name: Dina Asher-Smith

Age: 23

Sport: Athletics

Key 2018 achievement: Won 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay golds at the European Athletics Championships

Name: Lewis Hamilton

Age: 33

Sport: Formula 1

Key 2018 achievement: Won his fifth World Championship title

Name: Harry Kane

Age: 25

Sport: Football

Key 2018 achievement: Captained England to the World Cup semi-finals and won the Golden Boot

Name: Geraint Thomas

Age: 32

Sport: Cycling

Key 2018 achievement: Won the Tour de France

Name: Lizzy Yarnold

Age: 30

Sport: Skeleton

Key 2018 achievement: Successfully defended her Winter Olympic title