Sports Personality of the Year: How the night unfolded on social media
And there you have it: Geraint Thomas has been crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018.
For the first time in its 65-year history, the nominees for the main award were announced on the night, inevitably producing a lot of buzz on social media.
Some of the biggest stars in sport joined together to celebrate another momentous year, with eight prizes handed out in Birmingham.
Here's how you reacted to the winners, losers and the shock omissions from this year's contenders.
How you reacted to the line-up
Five minutes into the programme, the six contenders were revealed on the night in a SPOTY first.
The conversation on social media was in full flow as viewers gave their opinions on the shortlist: Harry Kane, Geraint Thomas, Dina Asher-Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Lizzy Yarnold and Jimmy Anderson.
But not everyone was impressed with the line-up, with eyebrows raised when 19-time World, UK and Masters snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and boxer and former WBA Super, IBF and WBO champion Tyson Fury missed out on a place in the final six.
The main event
The pinnacle of the night. The highlight of the evening. The cherry on top of a memorable night.
This year's headline award went to cyclist Geraint Thomas, with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton finishing in second place, followed by footballer Harry Kane in third.
The 32-year-old 2018 Tour de France winner joins an impressive list of previous winners, and became the first Welsh winner since Ryan Giggs in 2009.
Girl power!
Tracey Neville's England Netball side made sporting history, scoring in the last minute to seal Commonwealth Gold.
The memorable win also meant the Roses were named both Team of the Year and Greatest Sporting Moment; a new category voted for by the public.
Other nominees for Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year were the England football team's World Cup penalty shootout win, Alastair Cook's farewell century for England's cricket team, golfer Tiger Woods' first win in five years and boxer Tyson Fury's fight-back to draw with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.
Where's Southgate's waistcoat?
Summer 2018 will be forever etched into all of our minds for one main reason.
No, not the heat wave; although we wouldn't mind basking in scorching sun given the temperature at the moment...
It's coming home. Ring any bells? Of course it does.
And one man allowed us all to dream a dream we never even thought would be possible.
Unsurprisingly, the reaction to Gareth Southgate was overwhelmingly positive - despite forgoing his trademark waistcoat for the evening.
'Football's Coming Home'
The soundtrack to the summer for England fans.
Spoty is known for its memorable moments and tonight was no different, as Frank Skinner and David Baddiel reunited with The Lightning Seeds for a special rendition of "Three Lions".
And you all absolutely loved it!
But let's end with some tweets which really sum up just why we love SPOTY so much.
Thanks for joining us! Same again next year?