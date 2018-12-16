Sports Personality of the Year: How the night unfolded on social media

Geraint Thomas (centre) won this year's Sports Personality of the Year, with Lewis Hamilton (right) and Harry Kane (left) finishing in second and third.

And there you have it: Geraint Thomas has been crowned the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018.

For the first time in its 65-year history, the nominees for the main award were announced on the night, inevitably producing a lot of buzz on social media.

Some of the biggest stars in sport joined together to celebrate another momentous year, with eight prizes handed out in Birmingham.

Here's how you reacted to the winners, losers and the shock omissions from this year's contenders.

How you reacted to the line-up

For the first time in SPOTY's 65-year history, the shortlist was revealed live on BBC One

Five minutes into the programme, the six contenders were revealed on the night in a SPOTY first.

The conversation on social media was in full flow as viewers gave their opinions on the shortlist: Harry Kane, Geraint Thomas, Dina Asher-Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Lizzy Yarnold and Jimmy Anderson.

But not everyone was impressed with the line-up, with eyebrows raised when 19-time World, UK and Masters snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and boxer and former WBA Super, IBF and WBO champion Tyson Fury missed out on a place in the final six.

The main event

Geraint Thomas became the first Welshman to win the headline award in nine years

The pinnacle of the night. The highlight of the evening. The cherry on top of a memorable night.

This year's headline award went to cyclist Geraint Thomas, with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton finishing in second place, followed by footballer Harry Kane in third.

The 32-year-old 2018 Tour de France winner joins an impressive list of previous winners, and became the first Welsh winner since Ryan Giggs in 2009.

Girl power!

Media playback is not supported on this device Greatest Moment of the Year winner - England’s historic netball gold

Tracey Neville's England Netball side made sporting history, scoring in the last minute to seal Commonwealth Gold.

The memorable win also meant the Roses were named both Team of the Year and Greatest Sporting Moment; a new category voted for by the public.

Other nominees for Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year were the England football team's World Cup penalty shootout win, Alastair Cook's farewell century for England's cricket team, golfer Tiger Woods' first win in five years and boxer Tyson Fury's fight-back to draw with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Where's Southgate's waistcoat?

Fans were left wondering where Gareth Southgate's infamous waistcoat was

Summer 2018 will be forever etched into all of our minds for one main reason.

No, not the heat wave; although we wouldn't mind basking in scorching sun given the temperature at the moment...

It's coming home. Ring any bells? Of course it does.

And one man allowed us all to dream a dream we never even thought would be possible.

Unsurprisingly, the reaction to Gareth Southgate was overwhelmingly positive - despite forgoing his trademark waistcoat for the evening.

'Football's Coming Home'

Viewers were loving the nostalgia of reliving the summer's World Cup

The soundtrack to the summer for England fans.

Spoty is known for its memorable moments and tonight was no different, as Frank Skinner and David Baddiel reunited with The Lightning Seeds for a special rendition of "Three Lions".

And you all absolutely loved it!

But let's end with some tweets which really sum up just why we love SPOTY so much.

Thanks for joining us! Same again next year?