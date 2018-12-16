Sports Personality of the Year winners: Who won the eight awards in 2018?

Who were the winners at this year's Sports Personality of the Year awards?

Sports Personality of the Year

Name: Geraint Thomas

Age: 32

Sport: Cycling

Key 2018 achievement: Won the Tour de France.

Read more

Team of the Year

Name: England Netball

Key Achievement: Winning Commonwealth Games gold. A last-gasp goal from Helen Housby saw England record their first win over overwhelming favourites Australia since 2013.

Read more

Coach of the Year

Name: Gareth Southgate

Age: 48

Sport: Football

Key Achievement: Guided England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

Read more

World Sport Star of the Year

Name: Francesco Molinari

Age: 36

Sport: Golf

Key Achievement: Won his first major and was instrumental in Europe's Ryder Cup glory.

Read more

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year

Unsung Hero

Name: Kirsty Ewen

Age: 28

Sport: Swimming

Key Achievement: Volunteer Kirsty overcame mental health issues to inspire others to do the same and find a better place through swimming.

Watch the video

Lifetime Achievement Award

Name: Billie Jean King

Age: 75

Sport: Tennis

Key Achievement: Former world number one and 39-time Grand Slam winner, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Read more

Helen Rollason Award

Name: Billy Monger

Age: 19

Sport: Formula 3

Key Achievement: Returning to motor sport after having both his legs amputated following a crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017.

Read more