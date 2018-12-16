Sports Personality of the Year winners: Who won the eight awards in 2018?

Who were the winners at this year's Sports Personality of the Year awards?

Sports Personality of the Year

Sports Personality of the Year winner Geraint Thomas

Name: Geraint Thomas

Age: 32

Sport: Cycling

Key 2018 achievement: Won the Tour de France.

Team of the Year

Team of the Year winner England Netball team

Name: England Netball

Key Achievement: Winning Commonwealth Games gold. A last-gasp goal from Helen Housby saw England record their first win over overwhelming favourites Australia since 2013.

Coach of the Year

Coach of the Year winner Gareth Southgate

Name: Gareth Southgate

Age: 48

Sport: Football

Key Achievement: Guided England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.

World Sport Star of the Year

World Sport Star of the Year winner Francesco Molinari

Name: Francesco Molinari

Age: 36

Sport: Golf

Key Achievement: Won his first major and was instrumental in Europe's Ryder Cup glory.

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year winner England's historic netball gold

Unsung Hero

Unsung Hero winner Kirsty Ewen

Name: Kirsty Ewen

Age: 28

Sport: Swimming

Key Achievement: Volunteer Kirsty overcame mental health issues to inspire others to do the same and find a better place through swimming.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement winner Billie Jean King

Name: Billie Jean King

Age: 75

Sport: Tennis

Key Achievement: Former world number one and 39-time Grand Slam winner, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Helen Rollason Award

Helen Rollason Award winner Billy Monger

Name: Billy Monger

Age: 19

Sport: Formula 3

Key Achievement: Returning to motor sport after having both his legs amputated following a crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017.

