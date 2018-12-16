Sports Personality of the Year winners: Who won the eight awards in 2018?
- From the section Sports Personality
Who were the winners at this year's Sports Personality of the Year awards?
Sports Personality of the Year
Name: Geraint Thomas
Age: 32
Sport: Cycling
Key 2018 achievement: Won the Tour de France.
Team of the Year
Name: England Netball
Key Achievement: Winning Commonwealth Games gold. A last-gasp goal from Helen Housby saw England record their first win over overwhelming favourites Australia since 2013.
Coach of the Year
Name: Gareth Southgate
Age: 48
Sport: Football
Key Achievement: Guided England to their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years.
World Sport Star of the Year
Name: Francesco Molinari
Age: 36
Sport: Golf
Key Achievement: Won his first major and was instrumental in Europe's Ryder Cup glory.
Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year
Unsung Hero
Name: Kirsty Ewen
Age: 28
Sport: Swimming
Key Achievement: Volunteer Kirsty overcame mental health issues to inspire others to do the same and find a better place through swimming.
Lifetime Achievement Award
Name: Billie Jean King
Age: 75
Sport: Tennis
Key Achievement: Former world number one and 39-time Grand Slam winner, regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.
Helen Rollason Award
Name: Billy Monger
Age: 19
Sport: Formula 3
Key Achievement: Returning to motor sport after having both his legs amputated following a crash during a Formula 4 race at Donington Park in April 2017.