BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Top 10 revealed

Media playback is not supported on this device Teenager Adenegan wins Young Sports Personality

The BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year is announced on Sunday, 24 November, and the 10 nominees have smashed it in 2019.

Here's the lowdown...

Charlie Aldridge

Age: 18 Sport: Cycling

Charlie, from Stirling in Scotland, is a leading light in mountain-biking in the UK. This year he became the junior men's cross-country world champion in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada. That made him the first Briton to win such a title. Decent.

Caitlin Beevers

Age: 18 Sport: Rugby league

Caitlin, from Dewsbury, has had a big year. She was part of the Leeds Rhinos team that won the Women's Challenge Cup in July and reached the Women's Super League Grand Final in October. She's also been to Australia and Papua New Guinea this year with England - for the World Cup Nines and a two-match Test series. At school, her teachers say she's helped coach the younger kids and also officiates games.

Sky Brown

Age: 11 Sport: Skateboarding

From Los Angeles, the youngest athlete in this list and also on the international circuit - competing in senior events against some of the best female skateboarders from around the world. This year she won a bronze medal in the Park Skateboarding World Championships in Sao Paulo, Brazil and secured a world ranking of third in the discipline. Impressive.

Caroline Dubois

Age: 18 Sport: Boxing

Londoner Caroline continued her stellar form as a youth boxer this year by winning a gold medal at the Youth European Championships in Bulgaria, as well as becoming national champion. Her victory in the final of the Europeans was her 40th straight victory. She is England's most successful youth boxer ever.

Josh Hill

Age: 15 Sport: Golf

Josh, from Dubai, became the youngest male golfer to win a World Golf Ranking event with victory in the Al Ain Open in October. To do so, the schoolboy fended off competition from seasoned professionals.

Bethany Paull

Age: 18 Sport: Artistic gymnastics

Bethany, from Gwent in Wales, has won numerous medals, including four golds at the Disability Welsh Championships, and two golds, two silvers and one overall gold at the Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi. She's also a young leader at the Valleys Gymnastics Academy, where she trains.

Aaliyah Powell

Age: 17 Sport: Taekwondo

Aaliyah, from Huddersfield, is the junior world champion and won a silver medal at the Junior European Championships. But she's also been mixing it with the seniors. Earlier this year, still just 16, she became the youngest British taekwondo fighter to win a medal at the senior World Championships, taking bronze.

Ottilie Robinson-Shaw

Age: 17: Sport: Kayaking

Representing Great Britain since selection as a 15-year old in 2016, Ottilie, from Frinton-on-Sea, Essex, has had a very good year, becoming ICF junior world champion in freestyle, ICF world bronze medallist in squirt, junior British freestyle champion, senior British champion in squirt and senior women's champion in Hurley Classic.

Toni Shaw

Age: 16 Sport: Para-swimming

Another young pioneer. Toni, who was born and raised in Aberdeen, won two golds, two silvers and two bronze medals at this year's Para-swimming World Championships in London and is the proud holder of 14 Scottish records across the S9 and S10 categories. Last year, she was the youngest member of Team Scotland at the Commonwealth Games in Australia. Phew.

Maisie Summers-Newton

Age: 17 Sport: Para-swimming

Maisie, from Northampton, took home a decent haul this year, including three medals from the Para-swimming World Championships - gold in the 200m individual medley (with a world record time), silver in the 100m breaststroke and bronze in the 100m freestyle. She also won best junior female athlete in the Para-swimming World Series.

The Young Sports Personality of the Year winner will be announced at the BBC Radio 1 Teen Awards and will go on to attend BBC Sports Personality of the Year in Aberdeen on 15 December.