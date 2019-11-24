Caroline Dubois: Boxer wins 2019 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year award

Media playback is not supported on this device Caroline Dubois: 'I pretended to be a boy called Colin so I could box'

Boxer Caroline Dubois has been named as the 2019 BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Dubois, 18, edged out para-swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton and skateboarder Sky Brown to win the award.

She claimed gold at the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria for the fourth successive time.

The younger sister of British heavyweight Daniel Dubois once pretended to be a boy named Colin so she could box at a club in London.

In 2018, she became the national, European, World and Olympic champion at youth level.

After she won gold at the Youth Olympics last year, BBC boxing commentator Mike Costello said: "I am having to slam on the brakes because I am tempted to call Caroline Dubois the best female boxer I have seen."

Dubois was presented with her trophy at BBC Radio 1's Teen Awards.

She joins a list of previous victors that includes footballer Wayne Rooney, tennis star Andy Murray and diver Tom Daley, who won the prize three times.