Sports Personality 2019: Shortlist of six contenders announced for BBC award

Sports Personality contenders: Dina Asher-Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Alun Wyn Jones, Raheem Sterling and Ben Stokes

A shortlist of six contenders has been announced for the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

The nominees are athletes Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson, cricketer Ben Stokes, Formula 1's Lewis Hamilton, footballer Raheem Sterling and rugby union's Alun Wyn Jones.

Voting will be open to the public during the Sports Personality programme on BBC One on Sunday, 15 December.

The sell-out show is being broadcast from Aberdeen in Scotland.

Presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will take to the stage to celebrate the year of sport in front of an audience of 10,000, with millions more watching live on BBC One.

The public can vote by phone or online on the night, with full details announced during the show.

The six nominees, who were announced throughout Monday by celebrity advocates on BBC shows, are:

First British woman to win a major global sprint title as she claimed world 200m gold in a new national record time of 21.88 seconds. Also picked up silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m.

Formula 1 world champion for the sixth time, one behind Michael Schumacher's record. Mercedes driver has won half of this season's races and his overall career tally of 83 grand prix victories is now just eight off Schumacher's all-time record total.

Finally got the global outdoor gold she craved by winning the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships. Set four personal bests as her points tally broke Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's British record.

Captained Wales to Grand Slam victory and was named Six Nations player of the championship. Became his country's most capped player at Rugby World Cup, and is second only to New Zealand's Richie McCaw for international appearances.

Won domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Manchester City. The England star, named as Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year, was also praised for his public stance against racism.

Helped England win the Cricket World Cup for first time with a dramatic super-over victory against New Zealand at Lord's and made a remarkable unbeaten 135 in the one-wicket third Ashes Test triumph against Australia at Headingley.

Who will be honoured at Sports Personality?

The winner of one award has already been announced - boxer Caroline Dubois, 18, is the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year.

Other awards to be revealed are:

Greatest Sporting Moment

World Sport Star of the Year

Helen Rollason Award

Unsung Hero

Coach of the Year

Team of the Year

Lifetime Achievement Award

The main batch of tickets for the show at the new P&J Live Arena sold out in just five minutes.

Aberdeen will also host the inaugural BBC Festival of Sport, which gives people the chance to try out a variety of sports, on 13-14 December.