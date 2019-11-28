Sports Personality 2019: Shortlists for Greatest Moment and World Sport Star awards

Shortlists have been announced for the BBC's Greatest Sporting Moment and World Sport Star of the Year awards.

There are six nominees in each category with voting via the BBC Sport website from 09:00 GMT on Friday.

Voting will be open until the same time on 6 December. You can only vote once.

The awards will be presented at the Sports Personality show in Aberdeen on BBC One on Sunday, 15 December - further details are available at bbc.co.uk/sports-personality.

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year shortlist

In 2018, the England netball team's dramatic Commonwealth Games triumph was voted the year's greatest sporting moment. Here are the six contenders this time:

Greatest Moment contenders: Divock Origi, Vincent Kompany, Lucy Bronze, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Suzann Pettersen

Kompany's goal puts Man City on verge of title

6 May, Manchester

Manchester City found inspiration in long-serving captain Vincent Kompany as they nervously sought a goal to see off Leicester City in a thrilling title race with Liverpool.

He powered a 25-yard shot into the top corner of the net to put Manchester City top of the table with one game to go in their domestic treble-winning season.

Origi seals Liverpool comeback against Barcelona

7 May, Liverpool

Anfield was rocking as Divock Origi hit his second goal, and Liverpool's fourth, to beat Barcelona 4-0 and book a place in the Champions League final.

Three down from the first leg, Origi scored early on and then completed the stunning 4-3 aggregate triumph with another after 79 minutes. Liverpool went on to win the trophy for a sixth time.

Bronze scores stunner in World Cup quarter-final

27 June, Le Havre

A thunderbolt from the edge of the area put England 3-0 ahead against Norway in their Women's World Cup quarter-final.

Lucy Bronze's strike soared into the roof of the net and prompted former England men's captain David Beckham into a celebratory high five in the crowd.

Buttler breaks the stumps to seal World Cup victory

14 July, London

On the last ball of a dramatic super over after a tied match, wicketkeeper Jos Buttler sealed a historic Cricket World Cup final victory for England against New Zealand.

As the Kiwis sought a winning second run, he whipped off the bails from Jason Roy's long throw to run out Martin Guptill and spark delirious scenes at Lord's.

Stokes hits four to seal famous Ashes win

25 August, Leeds

Ben Stokes sealed England's astonishing one-wicket comeback victory over Australia in the third Ashes Test at Headingley with a boundary through the covers.

Six weeks after his Cricket World Cup heroics, he sank to his knees following the four which completed a match-winning unbeaten innings of 135.

Pettersen's final putt secures Solheim Cup victory

15 September, Gleneagles

Under the ultimate pressure of holing the winning putt, Suzann Pettersen made no mistake with a birdie to clinch Europe's thrilling victory over the United States.

The Norwegian wept uncontrollably after an emotional 14½-13½ victory at Gleneagles and announced she would end her professional career on that winning note.

World Sport Star of the Year shortlist

You can vote for one of six nominees for the award, known as Overseas Sports Personality of the Year until 2017 and won last year by Italian golfer Francesco Molinari.

Simone Biles

Age: 22 Sport: Gymnastics

Five World Championship gold medals raised her record-breaking medal tally to a total of 25 as Biles continued to redefine what was possible in gymnastics.

The jubilant American twisted, tumbled and somersaulted her way to a 19th world title triumph on the floor in Stuttgart.

Eliud Kipchoge

Age: 35 Sport: Athletics

One of sport's great barriers was broken in October, when Kipchoge became the first man to run a marathon in under two hours.

He completed the 26.2 mile (42.2km) course in one hour 59 minutes and 40 seconds, six months after the Kenyan had won the London Marathon for a fourth time.

Siya Kolisi

Age: 28 Sport: Rugby union

History was made in stunning style as Kolisi, the Springboks' first black captain, skippered South Africa to a 32-12 victory over England in the Rugby World Cup final.

The flanker was praised for his leadership in Japan and helping to unify a nation despite a difficult social and political backdrop.

Megan Rapinoe

Age: 34 Sport: Football

Six goals from Rapinoe helped the USA win the Women's World Cup in France as she claimed the Golden Boot for top scorer and Golden Ball for best player in the tournament.

Named the leading women's player at the Best Fifa Football Awards, she also became known for her outstretched arms when celebrating goals, and powerfully expressed views on equality.

Steve Smith

Age: 30 Sport: Cricket

The thorn in England's side, Smith enjoyed a prolific series to help Australia retain the Ashes despite being ruled out of the third Test after suffering a concussion.

He scored a total of 774 runs, at an average of 110, and was awarded the Compton-Miller Medal for the best player in the series.

Tiger Woods

Age: 43 Sport: Golf

Eleven years after his last major title, the injury-plagued Woods produced one of sport's great comeback stories to win the Masters at Augusta.

The 43-year-old, written off by many golf fans and pundits as he battled serious injury problems, later equalled the PGA Tour record of 82 tournament wins with victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

