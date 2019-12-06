Sport Relief: Gareth Thomas to complete 500-mile charity cycle

Gareth Thomas competed in Ironman Wales in September to raise awareness around HIV

Former Wales and British Lions rugby captain Gareth Thomas will cycle 500 miles across three nations in seven days for the Sport Relief charity.

Thomas, 45, will begin the challenge on Monday, 9 December in Cardiff.

He will take the BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy from 2018 winner Geraint Thomas' home city to Aberdeen to deliver it to this year's winner.

Cycling for 12 hours a day, Thomas will bring the trophy to the stage at the P&J Live Arena on 15 December.

Thomas will travel through Wales, England and Scotland taking in towns and cities including Ludlow, Warrington, Kendal, Gretna Green, Whitburn and Dundee.

Thomas, who is HIV positive, says that as well as raising money for the Sport Relief charity, he wants to raise awareness and "help break the stigma".

"We all deserve to live without being stigmatised for who we are. Everyone deserves acceptance, everyone should be celebrated and feel able to access support," he said.

"I want to help raise vital funds for Sport Relief projects that include supporting mental health issues, homelessness, domestic abuse, LGBTQ+ discrimination and vulnerable people."