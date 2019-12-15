Sports Personality winners: Who won the nine awards in 2019?

Who were the winners at this year's Sports Personality of the Year awards?

Sports Personality of the Year

Name: Ben Stokes

Age: 28

Sport: Cricket

Key achievement: Man of the match as England won the Cricket World Cup for the first time with a dramatic super over victory against New Zealand at Lord's.

He also made an unbeaten 135 in the one-wicket third Ashes Test triumph against Australia at Headingley.

Team of the Year

Name: England Cricket

Key achievement: Won the men's World Cup for the first time, beating New Zealand in a dramatic final at Lord's in July.

Coach of the Year

Name: John Blackie

Sport: Athletics

Key achievement: Coached Dina Asher-Smith to World Championship 200m gold.

World Sport Star of the Year

Name: Eliud Kipchoge

Age: 35

Sport: Athletics

Key achievement: The Kenyan became the first person to run a marathon in under two hours in October.

Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year

Unsung Hero

Name: Keiren Thompson

Age: 31

Key achievement: Runs the community project 'Helping Kids Achieve' in Bulwell in Nottingham, one of the most deprived areas in the city.

As a teenager, he was hospitalised after being badly beaten in an attack, an incident which "inspired" him to "make a change in Nottingham" and stop youngsters getting into similar issues to his attackers.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Name: Baroness Grey-Thompson

Age: 50

Sport: Para-athletics

Key achievement: Won 16 Paralympic medals, including 11 golds, and five world titles. She is now a life peer in the House of Lords.

Helen Rollason Award

Name: Doddie Weir

Age: 49

Sport: Rugby union

Key achievement: Scottish rugby legend Weir was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2016 and has since launched his charity, the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which seeks to aid research into the disease and improve the lives of those with MND.

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Name: Caroline Dubois

Age: 18

Sport: Boxing

Key achievement: Claimed gold at the European Youth Championships in Bulgaria for the fourth successive time.

