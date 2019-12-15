England cricketers win Sports Personality Team of the Year award

Media playback is not supported on this device England Cricket win Team of the Year

England's World Cup-winning cricketers have been named Team of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards show.

Eoin Morgan's side beat New Zealand in a super over in a dramatic final at Lord's in July to win the men's World Cup for the first time, at the 12th time of asking.

It was a success four years in the making for tournament hosts England, who were humiliated in the 2015 World Cup when they were eliminated in the group stages.

Since then, they have risen to become number one in the world one-day international rankings, playing a brand of attacking cricket which has seen them break numerous records for run-scoring.

"It only tells a short part of the four-year journey we've been on," said captain Eoin Morgan. "Throughout the whole of the World Cup campaign people showed faith, love and support and we're extremely grateful for that.

"On behalf of the players, coaching staff and the England and Wales Cricket Board, thank you very much."

In the final against New Zealand, the pre-tournament favourites and hosts had stuttered to 86-4 after restricting New Zealand to 241-8.

However, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler led a recovery which saw the scores tied after 50 overs.

The match went to a super over - effectively a six-ball match - and after the scores were again tied, England won by virtue of scoring more boundaries in the match - 26 to New Zealand's 17.

