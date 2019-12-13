Doddie Weir wins Helen Rollason Award at Sports Personality 2019

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2019 Date: Sunday, 15 December Time: 19:00 GMT Venue: P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen Coverage: BBC One and BBC Sport website

Scotland rugby union great Doddie Weir will be honoured with the Helen Rollason Award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

Weir, 49, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2016.

The following year, he launched his charity, the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which seeks to aid research into the disease and improve the lives of those with MND.

The former Melrose and Newcastle Falcons lock won 61 caps for Scotland.

"I am honoured and humbled to receive the Helen Rollason award at this year's Sports Personality of the Year, especially when I look back at the remarkable individuals who have been recognised over the years," Weir said.

"My family and I are very much looking forward to attending the awards evening and celebrating another fantastic sporting year with friends and many of our sporting heroes."

Scotland second row Weir also represented the British and Irish Lions on their 1997 South Africa tour, and was famously described as being "on the charge like a mad giraffe" by commentator Bill McLaren.

In July 2019, he received an OBE from the Queen for services to rugby and to charity.

Weir will be presented with the award by the Princess Royal on Sunday.

"Doddie is an incredible recipient of this year's Helen Rollason award," said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

"To come to terms with his own life changing diagnosis and channel his energy into raising over four million pounds to research the condition and a possible cure is nothing short of extraordinary."

The Helen Rollason Award recognises outstanding achievement in the face of adversity and was introduced to the show in 1999 in memory of the BBC Sport journalist and presenter, who died of cancer that year at the age of 43.

Previous winners of the award include Hillsborough disaster campaigner Anne Williams, charity marathon runner Ben Smith,Bradley Lowery and racing driver Billy Monger.