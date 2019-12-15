Jos Buttler's winning run out named Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year

Media playback is not supported on this device Jos Buttler breaks the stumps to seal World Cup victory

Jos Buttler breaking the stumps to seal World Cup victory for England's cricket team has been voted the Greatest Moment of the Year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year show.

England beat New Zealand at Lord's in July to win the men's World Cup for the first time in one of the most dramatic matches in the sport's history.

Buttler sealed victory on the last ball of a super over after a tied match.

He whipped off the bails to run out New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Both sides had scored 241 in their 50 overs and finished level on 15 when they batted for an extra over apiece.

It meant England were crowned world champions by virtue of having scored more boundaries in the match - 26 to New Zealand's 17.

Buttler's winning moment was chosen ahead of the other five nominees which included Vincent Kompany's 25-yard winner against Leicester City - helping seal the Premier League title for Manchester City - and Liverpool forward Divock Origi's second goal against Barcelona which secured their place in the Champions League final.

England defender Lucy Bronze's stunner in the World Cup quarter-final win over Norway was also nominated, alongside Suzann Pettersen's final putt in Europe's Solheim Cup victory and Ben Stokes' match-winning unbeaten innings of 135 in the Ashes at Headingley.

Last year's winner was the moment the England netball team secured a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.