Sports Personality of the Year 2019: When is it on and how can I vote?

It's Christmas time - and that means it's also time for the 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

On Sunday, stars from across the sporting world will gather at the P&J Live Arena in Aberdeen to celebrate a memorable 12 months.

Aside from the coveted main honour - first presented back in 1954 - there will be a host of other prizes dished out.

But when is the programme broadcast? How can I follow it? And where can I vote?

What is Sports Personality of the Year?

BBC Sports Personality of the Year - or SPOTY for short - is one of the most prized awards in British sport, as it is voted for by the general public.

Past winners include Sir Mo Farah, Sir Andy Murray, Andrew Flintoff, Dame Kelly Holmes, Jonny Wilkinson, David Beckham, Paula Radcliffe and Bobby Moore.

Presenters Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan will take to the stage to celebrate the year of sport in front of an audience of 10,000, with millions more watching live on BBC One.

Who is shortlisted for Sports Personality?

Sports Personality contenders: Dina Asher-Smith, Lewis Hamilton, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Alun Wyn Jones, Raheem Sterling and Ben Stokes

The six contenders, chosen by an expert panel, were announced last month. They are:

Dina-Asher-Smith - Athletics: First British woman to win a major global sprint title as she claimed world 200m gold in a new national record time. Also picked up silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m.

First British woman to win a major global sprint title as she claimed world 200m gold in a new national record time. Also picked up silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m. Lewis Hamilton - Formula 1 : Claimed sixth world title, one behind Michael Schumacher's record. His overall career tally of 83 grand prix victories is now just eight off Schumacher's all-time record total.

: Claimed sixth world title, one behind Michael Schumacher's record. His overall career tally of 83 grand prix victories is now just eight off Schumacher's all-time record total. Katarina Johnson-Thompson - Athletics: Set four personal bests as her points tally broke Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's British record in winning the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships.

Set four personal bests as her points tally broke Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill's British record in winning the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships. Alun Wyn Jones - Rugby union: Captained Wales to Grand Slam victory and was named Six Nations player of the championship. Became his country's most capped player at Rugby World Cup.

Captained Wales to Grand Slam victory and was named Six Nations player of the championship. Became his country's most capped player at Rugby World Cup. Raheem Sterling - Football: Won domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Manchester City. The England star was also praised for his public stance against racism.

Won domestic treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with Manchester City. The England star was also praised for his public stance against racism. Ben Stokes - Cricket: Helped England win Cricket World Cup in a dramatic match against New Zealand and made an unbeaten 135 in the third Ashes Test triumph against Australia at Headingley.

What other awards will be handed out?

Other awards to be presented are Team of the Year, Coach of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year, Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year, Unsung Hero, and Lifetime Achievement.

In addition to those, the Helen Rollason award will be presented for outstanding achievement in the face of adversity, while the 2019 Young Sports Personality has already been named as boxer Caroline Dubois.

When can I watch it and how can I follow on social media?

Get build-up and buzz from the red carpet on the BBC Sport website and the Red Button from 17:00 GMT on Sunday, before the show gets under way at 19:00 (on both BBC One and the BBC Sport website).

There will be live reaction following the ceremony in the After Show from 21:00 on the Red Button, BBC Scotland and website as guests join Amy Irons and Des Clarke for an hour of chat with award winners and celebrities.

How can I vote?

Voting will open as announced in the show. There are two ways to vote - by phone or for free online.

If you vote online, you will need a BBC account.

If you want to vote by phone, numbers will be displayed in the show and online when voting opens, so only pick up the phone when voting has opened.

And do not vote if watching on demand!

For full terms and conditions, go here. You can find our FAQs on voting here.

What about the musical acts on the night?

Lewis Capaldi will perform in Aberdeen on Sunday

Scottish music stars Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande will play at this year's show, which is being held in Scotland for the second time after Glasgow staged the 2014 event.

Chart-topper Capaldi will cap a spectacular year in which his album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent followed the success of his first single Someone You Loved.

Sande, who was raised in Aberdeenshire, achieved her first number one single in 2011 with Read All About It, which she performed at Sports Personality seven years ago. She has recently released her third album, Real Life.

Who are the winners over the past decade?

The show has moved on from the days when it was known as Sports Review of the Year but one thing has remained - there's always plenty of talked-about moments.

Aside from the celebrations, there are always poignant moments, such as when Muhammad Ali was named the Sports Personality of the Century or when Sir Bobby Robson received his lifetime achievement award in 2007.

Martine Wright, who was presented with the Helen Rollason award, lost both her legs in the London bombings on 7 July 2005, before competing in the Paralympics in 2012.

And who can forget last year's moving speech by boxer Tyson Fury - the world heavyweight champion saying that anyone can be affected by poor mental health.

What surprises await us this year? Join us to celebrate another fantastic year in British sport on Sunday, live on BBC One at 19:00.