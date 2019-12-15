Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Remembering the stars we have lost
A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2019.
Here, we remember the sporting names who have died since the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year programme.
AMERICAN SPORTS
Mitch Petrus, 2012 Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants
Tyler Skaggs, Los Angeles Angels pitcher
ATHLETICS
Peter Snell, New Zealand's three-time Olympic middle-distance champion
Harrison Dillard, the only man to win Olympic gold in both the 100m and 110m hurdles
Ken Matthews, Great Britain's 1964 Olympic champion in the 20km race walk
Gabriele Grunewald, US champion over 3,000m indoors in 2014 and charity founder
Craig Lynch, Irish 400m runner who competed at the 2016 European Championships
Winifred Jordan, British sprinter who competed at the 1948 Olympics and won two silvers at the 1946 European Championships
Yvette Williams, New Zealander who won long jump gold at the 1952 Olympics and won four Commonwealth golds across three disciplines
Dale Greig, Scottish long-distance runner who set a world's best in the women's marathon in 1964
Roy Cruttenden, competed for Great Britain at the 1956 Olympics
Don Bragg, American pole vault gold medallist at the 1960 Olympics
Jimmy Reardon, 1948 Olympic sprinter from Ireland
Basil Heatley, 1964 Olympic marathon silver medallist and former marathon world record holder
John McAdorey, competed for Ireland in the 4x100m relay at 2000 Olympics
BASKETBALL
Lionel Price, Great Britain's youngest squad member at the 1948 Olympics
BOXING
Pernell Whitaker, four-weight world champion and Olympic gold medallist
Patrick Day, American professional boxer
Dwight Ritchie, Australian professional boxer
Keith Tate, former professional boxer and founder of Cleckheaton Boxing Academy
Katy Collins, former MMA fighter
Shane Thomas, Welsh amateur boxer, who won British and Welsh titles
Saeideh Aletaha, MMA fighter
CRICKET
Bob Willis, legendary England fast bowler, and commentator
Alan Moss, former England cricketer and Middlesex legend
Abdul Qadir, legendary former Pakistan leg-spinner
Malcolm Nash, played 336 first-class matches for Glamorgan, and hit for six sixes by Sir Garfield Sobers
Con de Lange, former Scottish international
Archie Scott, former Scottish international
Ken Preston, played 397 first-class matches for Essex
Jack Bond, 362 first class matches for Lancashire and one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 1971
Bernarr Notley, former Nottinghamshire cricketer
Peter Eele, former Somerset cricketer
Mervyn Brooker, former first-class cricketer
Nicholas Heroys, former Kent president
Ron Hooker, played 300 games for Middlesex
Geoffrey Beck, former first-class cricketer
John Harris, former Somerset cricketer
Ted Witherden, former Kent cricketer
Seymour Nurse, played in 29 Tests for the West Indies
Nicholas Peters, former Surrey cricketer
Les McFarlane, former Lancashire player
Dennis Silk, former president of the MCC
Alfie Lineham, played 11 matches for Ireland
Tony Sutton, played first-class matches for Oxford University and Somerset
Robert Entwhistle, former Lancashire player
William Morton, former Scotland international
Michael Hall, former Nottinghamshire player
Michael Eagar, played for Oxford University and Gloucestershire
Bruce Yardley, won 33 Australia caps
CYCLING
Bjorg Lambrecht, professional cyclist from Belgium
Neville Tong, won gold at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in the 1km time trial
Keith Butler, represented England at the 1962 Commonwealth Games
Tony Hoar, represented England at the 1954 Commonwealth Games
Kelly Catlin, American three-time world champion and Rio Olympic silver medallist on the track
DARTS
Peter Johnstone, reached the World Championship semi-finals in 1998
Olly Croft, founder of the British Darts Organisation
EQUESTRIAN
Iona Sclater, in the British team's long list for both the 2017 and 2019 European Championships for Ponies
Neale Lavis, Australia's 1960 Olympic gold and silver medallist in team and individual eventing
FENCING
Steven Paul, competed at three Olympics
FOOTBALL
Gordon Banks, goalkeeper for England when they won the 1966 World Cup
Bill Slater, won three league titles with Wolves and 12 England caps
Justin Edinburgh, former Tottenham Hotspur player and manager of Leyton Orient
Jose Antonio Reyes, former Arsenal and Real Madrid player who won 21 caps for Spain
Eric Harrison, Manchester United youth coach of their famous 'Class of 92'
Fernando Ricksen, Netherlands international who won two Scottish titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups with Rangers
Jerry Thompson, Carrick Rangers player
Noel White, former Liverpool chairman and life vice-president of the FA
Emiliano Sala, Cardiff City striker
Billy McNeill, first Briton to lift the European Cup, captained Celtic to nine successive titles and later led them to four titles as a manager
Stevie Chalmers, scored the winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final for Celtic
Eric Caldow, won 40 caps for Scotland and played 407 times for Rangers
Ron Saunders, former Aston Villa and Birmingham manager
Tommy Smith, played 638 games for Liverpool, won four league titles and scored in 1977 European Cup final.
Peter Thompson, scored 54 goals in 416 appearances for Liverpool and was capped 16 times by England.
Barrie Hole, played for Cardiff and Swansea and won 30 Wales caps.
Jim Smith, former Oxford, Portsmouth and Derby manager.
Jordan Dawes, Kent Football United goalkeeper.
Kat Lindner, won five league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups with Glasgow City.
Brian Mawhinney, former Football League chairman.
John Dillon, played for Albion Rovers.
Ivor Broadis, played for Sunderland, Manchester City and Newcastle, and won 14 England caps.
Bert Mozley, won three England caps.
Fred Pickering, scored a hat-trick on his England debut and won three caps.
Mike Thalassitis, Love Island star who played for Stevenage and Cambridge United.
Bobby Smith, played for Chelmsford and Barnsley.
Jimmy Fleming, played for Workington and Berwick.
Kenny Mitchell, played for Newcastle.
Dennis Edwards, played for Charlton.
Bobby Prentice, played for Hearts.
Roy Cheetham, former Manchester City player.
Ian Young, played for Celtic and St Mirren.
Peter Downsborough, played for Swindon and Bradford.
Fred Molyneux, played for Plymouth, Tranmere and Southport.
Stuart Taylor, played 546 games for Bristol Rovers.
Duncan Forbes, former Colchester and Norwich player.
Tarania Clarke, Jamaica women's international.
Cyril Robinson, played for Blackpool, Southport and Bradford Park Avenue.
Lawrie Leslie, won five Scotland caps and played for West Ham, Millwall, Stoke and Hibernian.
Mike Barnard, played football for Portsmouth and cricket for Hampshire.
Martin Harvey, former Northern Ireland player and assistant manager who made over 300 appearances for Sunderland.
Phil Masinga, former Leeds striker and South Africa international.
Ian MacFarlane, former Chelsea and Aberdeen player who also managed Sunderland and Leicester.
Jarzinho Pieter, Curacao international goalkeeper.
Mick Kennedy, Ireland international who played for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.
Colin Barlow, Manchester City player who later became their chief executive.
Mike Hughes, former Chesterfield player.
Tom Brownlee, played for Walsall and Bradford.
Mike Metcalf, former Chester player.
Brian Jordan, former Rotherham player.
Freddie Glidden, former Hearts player.
Reg Holland, former England schoolboy international and Wrexham player.
Duncan Welbourne, played 457 games for Watford.
Johnny Walker, played for Wolves and Reading.
Nigel Saddington, former Carlisle player.
Mike Harrison, former Blackburn, Chelsea and Luton player.
Arthur Turner, played 290 times for Stoke and played for and managed Birmingham.
Denis Hunt, played 322 times for Gillingham.
Danny Williams, played for Rotherham and managed Swindon Town and Sheffield Wednesday.
Matt Brazier, played for QPR, Fulham, Cardiff and Leyton Orient.
Joe Fascione, former Chelsea player.
Cliff Myers, former Yeovil Town and Torquay player.
Ian Ross, played for Liverpool and Aston Villa.
John Hellawell, former Bradford player.
Johnny Valentine, former Rangers and Queen's Park player.
Brian Edgley, played for Shrewsbury and managed teams in Australia.
Graham Newton, played for Blackpool, Walsall and Bournemouth.
Bobby Doyle, played for Portsmouth, Hull and Barnsley.
Peter Dolby, former Shrewsbury player.
Derek Lewin, won five English Amateur international caps, and represented Great Britain at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.
Ron Peplow, played for Brentford.
John Steeples, played for Scarborough and Grimsby.
Bobby McCool, played for Gloucester and Cheltenham.
Ted Burgin, former Sheffield United and Rochdale player.
Kevin Randall, played for Chesterfield, Notts County and York City, and also managed Chesterfield and York.
Kit Napier, played for Brighton, Newcastle and Blackburn.
Willie McPheat, played for Sunderland.
Lindsay Parsons, former Bristol Rovers player.
Colin Collindridge, played for Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.
Charlie Kelsall, played for Wrexham.
George Haigh, played for Stockport.
Peter Skipper, played for Hull, Walsall and Wigan.
David Harney, former Grimsby and Scunthorpe player.
Gordon Neate, former Reading player.
Jon Gittens, former Swindon and Portsmouth player.
Alan Skirton, played for Arsenal and Blackpool.
George Smith, Scottish referee who officiated at the 1990 World Cup and a host of Scottish Cup finals.
Geoff Toseland, former Sunderland player.
Rex Dunlop, played for Workington and Rangers.
Harry Hood, won six league titles with Celtic.
Alan Smith, played for Arsenal and Brentford.
Mike Balson, played for Exeter.
Barry Hughes, former Welsh football manager of Sparta Rotterdam and HFC Haarlem.
George Darwin, played for Mansfield and Derby.
Geoff Lees, played for Bradford.
Johnny Robinson, played for Bury.
Bobby Brown, played for Workington.
Ernie Collumbine, played for Clydebank.
Dennis White, played for Hartlepool.
Brian Sparrow, former Arsenal and Crystal Palace player.
Graham Barnett, played for Port Vale and Tranmere.
Les Campbell, former Wigan, Preston and Blackpool player.
Joe Rayment, played for Darlington.
Bobby Park, played for Aston Villa and Wrexham.
Bernard Evans, former Wrexham and QPR player.
Sammy Chapman, played for Mansfield and Portsmouth.
Peter McConnell, played for Leeds, Bradford and Carlisle.
Kevin Stonehouse, played for Blackburn, Huddersfield and Darlington.
Ron Hughes, former Chester player.
Steve Talboys, played for Wimbledon.
John Lowey, played for Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday.
Doug Clarke, played for Hull.
Johnny Wheeler, former Tranmere, Liverpool and England international.
GOLF
Gordon Brand Jr, two-time Ryder Cup player who won eight times on the European Tour.
Brian Barnes, played in six Ryder Cups between 1969 and 1979 and won 20 professional titles.
Marilynn Smith, one of the 13 founders of the LPGA in 1950, won two majors and 21 LPGA Tour events.
HOCKEY
John W Neill, played a record 56 times for Great Britain between 1960 and 1968 including three Olympic Games.
HORSE RACING
John McCririck, legendary horse racing pundit.
Bill Elsey, British racehorse trainer who won St Leger and Epsom Oaks.
Serena Rothschild, British racehorse owner.
JUDO
Craig Fallon, Great Britain's 2005 world champion.
MEDIA
Hugh McIlvanney, inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame (2009) and the Scottish Football Hall of Fame (2011) for services to journalism.
Vikki Orvice, first female football writer on a UK tabloid and the first woman to chair the British Athletics Writers' association.
Ken Jones, former chief sports writer of the Independent and Fleet Street legend.
Dianne Oxberry, former BBC Radio 1 DJ, weather presenter and Great North Run reporter.
MOTORSPORT
Niki Lauda, three-time F1 world champion.
Charlie Whiting, head of Formula 1 for motorsport's governing body the FIA.
Anthoine Hubert, Formula 2 driver.
Daley Mathison, Isle of Man TT rider.
Chris Swallow, Isle of Man TT rider.
Jim Russell, English racing driver.
Alan Rollinson, English racing driver.
Norman Dewis, British racing driver and chief test driver engineer at Jaguar.
Andrew Cowan, Scottish rally driver and team owner.
Manus Kelly, Donegal International Rally driver.
Russell Brookes, winner of the British Rally Championship in 1977 and 1985.
PARA-SPORT
Marieke Vervoort, Belgian gold and silver medallist at the London 2012 Paralympics who won two further medals at Rio 2016.
Bruce Wallrodt, Australian shot put and javelin Paralympic champion.
Peter Carruthers, 100m gold medallist at the 1988 Seoul Paralympic Games and former world record holder.
Kieran Modra, Australian five-time Paralympic champion and 10-time medallist.
Jean Stone, pioneering figure within the Paralympic movement and founder member of the Scottish Paraplegic Association.
ROWING
John Russell, , silver medallist at the 1964 Olympics in the coxless fours.
Paul Bircher, who won silver for Great Britain in the men's eight at the 1948 Olympics.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Archie Bruce, Batley Bulls player.
Natalie Harrowell, Featherstone Rovers and England international forward.
Dennis Hartley, represented Great Britain 11 times and played over 200 games for Castleford and Hunslet.
Laurie Gilfedder, won five Great Britain caps and played for Warrington.
Austin Rhodes, won four caps for Great Britain and played more than 300 games for St Helens.
Tony Karalius, won five caps for Great Britain and played more than 350 games for St Helens.
Bill Bryant, won five Great Britain caps and played more than 250 games for Castleford.
Alf Burnell, won four caps for England and three for Great Britain - played for Hunslet.
Peter Fox, former coach of Great Britain and England.
Mike Murphy, won five caps for Wales and played for St Helens.
Maurice Bamford, former coach of Great Britain.
Hugh Waddell, won five caps for Great Britain and one for England.
Gary Waterworth,played for Featherstone.
Jack Fennell., played 323 times for Featherstone.
Frank Mugglestone, former Bradford Northern and Castleford player.
Harry Archer, played nearly 400 games for Workington.
Gary Cooper, played for Featherstone and Wakefield.
Geoffrey Wraith, played for Wakefield and Castleford.
Ian Van Bellen, played for Huddersfield's rugby union and rugby league sides and also for Bradford rugby league.
RUGBY UNION
Chester Williams, only black player in South Africa's World Cup-winning team in 1995.
James Small, won the 1995 World Cup for South Africa.
Cecil Pedlow, former Ireland and Lions player.
Garfield Owen, won one cap for Wales rugby league and six for Wales rugby union.
Billy Mainwaring, won six caps for Wales and played 700 matches for Aberavon.
Micky Steele-Bodger, won nine England caps and then served as the President of the Rugby Football Union and the chairman of the International Rugby Board.
Russell Robins, won four British and Irish Lions caps and 13 for Wales.
Barry Jackson, won two England caps.
Sir Brian Lochore, captained the All Blacks 18 times and was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame.
John Thornett, won 37 caps for Australia.
David Matthews, Leicester Tigers' record appearance holder and former player, captain, coach, president and director.
Keith Davis, won 10 caps for New Zealand.
SNOOKER
Mike Watterson, snooker player, promoter and commentator.
TABLE TENNIS
Jeff Ingber, competed at the World Table Tennis Championships for England.
TENNIS
Paul Hutchins, longest serving captain of Great Britain's Davis Cup side and BBC commentator.
Andres Gimeno, held the record for the oldest first-time Grand Slam champion of the Open era when he won the 1972 French Open aged 34.
Graham Stilwell, doubles specialist won three career titles and was one of the founders of the ATP.
WINTER SPORTS
Keith Schellenberg, competed at the 1956 and 1964 Winter Olympics.
Stuart Fitzsimmons, competed at the 1976 Winter Olympics and a cameraman for Ski Sunday.
Matti Nykanen, Finnish ski jumping great and four-time Olympic gold medallist.