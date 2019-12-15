Sports Personality of the Year 2019: Remembering the stars we have lost

From the section

One of England's 1966 World Cup final heroes, Gordon Banks, died in 2019

A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2019.

Here, we remember the sporting names who have died since the 2018 Sports Personality of the Year programme.

AMERICAN SPORTS

Mitch Petrus, 2012 Super Bowl winner with the New York Giants

Tyler Skaggs, Los Angeles Angels pitcher

ATHLETICS

Peter Snell, New Zealand's three-time Olympic middle-distance champion

Harrison Dillard, the only man to win Olympic gold in both the 100m and 110m hurdles

Ken Matthews, Great Britain's 1964 Olympic champion in the 20km race walk

Harrison Dillard (right), pictured with team-mate Barney Ewell, trained on the deck of the ship that took him to London for the 1948 Olympics

Gabriele Grunewald, US champion over 3,000m indoors in 2014 and charity founder

Craig Lynch, Irish 400m runner who competed at the 2016 European Championships

Winifred Jordan, British sprinter who competed at the 1948 Olympics and won two silvers at the 1946 European Championships

Yvette Williams, New Zealander who won long jump gold at the 1952 Olympics and won four Commonwealth golds across three disciplines

Dale Greig, Scottish long-distance runner who set a world's best in the women's marathon in 1964

Roy Cruttenden, competed for Great Britain at the 1956 Olympics

Don Bragg, American pole vault gold medallist at the 1960 Olympics

Jimmy Reardon, 1948 Olympic sprinter from Ireland

Basil Heatley, 1964 Olympic marathon silver medallist and former marathon world record holder

John McAdorey, competed for Ireland in the 4x100m relay at 2000 Olympics

BASKETBALL

Lionel Price, Great Britain's youngest squad member at the 1948 Olympics

BOXING

Pernell Whitaker, four-weight world champion and Olympic gold medallist

Patrick Day, American professional boxer

Dwight Ritchie, Australian professional boxer

Mike Tyson was one of many from the boxing world to pay tribute on social media to Pernell Whitaker

Keith Tate, former professional boxer and founder of Cleckheaton Boxing Academy

Katy Collins, former MMA fighter

Shane Thomas, Welsh amateur boxer, who won British and Welsh titles

Saeideh Aletaha, MMA fighter

CRICKET

Only James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ian Botham have taken more Test wickets for England than Bob Willis' 325

Bob Willis, legendary England fast bowler, and commentator

Alan Moss, former England cricketer and Middlesex legend

Abdul Qadir, legendary former Pakistan leg-spinner

Malcolm Nash, played 336 first-class matches for Glamorgan, and hit for six sixes by Sir Garfield Sobers

Con de Lange, former Scottish international

Archie Scott, former Scottish international

Ken Preston, played 397 first-class matches for Essex

Jack Bond, 362 first class matches for Lancashire and one of Wisden's Cricketers of the Year in 1971

Bernarr Notley, former Nottinghamshire cricketer

Peter Eele, former Somerset cricketer

Mervyn Brooker, former first-class cricketer

Nicholas Heroys, former Kent president

Abdul Qadir made his Test debut against England in 1977

Ron Hooker, played 300 games for Middlesex

Geoffrey Beck, former first-class cricketer

John Harris, former Somerset cricketer

Ted Witherden, former Kent cricketer

Seymour Nurse, played in 29 Tests for the West Indies

Nicholas Peters, former Surrey cricketer

Les McFarlane, former Lancashire player

Dennis Silk, former president of the MCC

Alfie Lineham, played 11 matches for Ireland

Tony Sutton, played first-class matches for Oxford University and Somerset

Robert Entwhistle, former Lancashire player

William Morton, former Scotland international

Michael Hall, former Nottinghamshire player

Michael Eagar, played for Oxford University and Gloucestershire

Bruce Yardley, won 33 Australia caps

CYCLING

Bjorg Lambrecht, professional cyclist from Belgium

Neville Tong, won gold at the 1958 Commonwealth Games in the 1km time trial

Keith Butler, represented England at the 1962 Commonwealth Games

Tony Hoar, represented England at the 1954 Commonwealth Games

Kelly Catlin, American three-time world champion and Rio Olympic silver medallist on the track

DARTS

Peter Johnstone, reached the World Championship semi-finals in 1998

Olly Croft, founder of the British Darts Organisation

EQUESTRIAN

Iona Sclater, in the British team's long list for both the 2017 and 2019 European Championships for Ponies

Neale Lavis, Australia's 1960 Olympic gold and silver medallist in team and individual eventing

FENCING

Steven Paul, competed at three Olympics

FOOTBALL

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Banks makes wonder save to deny Pele at 1970 World Cup

Gordon Banks, goalkeeper for England when they won the 1966 World Cup

Bill Slater, won three league titles with Wolves and 12 England caps

Justin Edinburgh, former Tottenham Hotspur player and manager of Leyton Orient

Jose Antonio Reyes, former Arsenal and Real Madrid player who won 21 caps for Spain

Eric Harrison, Manchester United youth coach of their famous 'Class of 92'

Fernando Ricksen, Netherlands international who won two Scottish titles, two Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups with Rangers

Jerry Thompson, Carrick Rangers player

Noel White, former Liverpool chairman and life vice-president of the FA

Emiliano Sala, Cardiff City striker

Billy McNeill, first Briton to lift the European Cup, captained Celtic to nine successive titles and later led them to four titles as a manager

Stevie Chalmers, scored the winning goal in the 1967 European Cup final for Celtic

Eric Caldow, won 40 caps for Scotland and played 407 times for Rangers

Ron Saunders, former Aston Villa and Birmingham manager

Fernando Ricksen was captain as Rangers won the Scottish Premier League in 2005

Tommy Smith, played 638 games for Liverpool, won four league titles and scored in 1977 European Cup final.

Peter Thompson, scored 54 goals in 416 appearances for Liverpool and was capped 16 times by England.

Barrie Hole, played for Cardiff and Swansea and won 30 Wales caps.

Jim Smith, former Oxford, Portsmouth and Derby manager.

Jordan Dawes, Kent Football United goalkeeper.

Kat Lindner, won five league titles, two Scottish Cups and two League Cups with Glasgow City.

Brian Mawhinney, former Football League chairman.

John Dillon, played for Albion Rovers.

Ivor Broadis, played for Sunderland, Manchester City and Newcastle, and won 14 England caps.

Bert Mozley, won three England caps.

Fred Pickering, scored a hat-trick on his England debut and won three caps.

Mike Thalassitis, Love Island star who played for Stevenage and Cambridge United.

Bobby Smith, played for Chelmsford and Barnsley.

Jimmy Fleming, played for Workington and Berwick.

Kenny Mitchell, played for Newcastle.

Dennis Edwards, played for Charlton.

Bobby Prentice, played for Hearts.

Roy Cheetham, former Manchester City player.

Ian Young, played for Celtic and St Mirren.

Peter Downsborough, played for Swindon and Bradford.

Fred Molyneux, played for Plymouth, Tranmere and Southport.

Stuart Taylor, played 546 games for Bristol Rovers.

Duncan Forbes, former Colchester and Norwich player.

Tarania Clarke, Jamaica women's international.

Cyril Robinson, played for Blackpool, Southport and Bradford Park Avenue.

Justin Edinburgh, who died aged 49, managed sides in three Wembley finals

Lawrie Leslie, won five Scotland caps and played for West Ham, Millwall, Stoke and Hibernian.

Mike Barnard, played football for Portsmouth and cricket for Hampshire.

Martin Harvey, former Northern Ireland player and assistant manager who made over 300 appearances for Sunderland.

Phil Masinga, former Leeds striker and South Africa international.

Ian MacFarlane, former Chelsea and Aberdeen player who also managed Sunderland and Leicester.

Jarzinho Pieter, Curacao international goalkeeper.

Mick Kennedy, Ireland international who played for Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield.

Colin Barlow, Manchester City player who later became their chief executive.

Mike Hughes, former Chesterfield player.

Tom Brownlee, played for Walsall and Bradford.

Mike Metcalf, former Chester player.

Brian Jordan, former Rotherham player.

Freddie Glidden, former Hearts player.

The pinnacle of Billy McNeill's glittering career was winning the European Cup

Reg Holland, former England schoolboy international and Wrexham player.

Duncan Welbourne, played 457 games for Watford.

Johnny Walker, played for Wolves and Reading.

Nigel Saddington, former Carlisle player.

Mike Harrison, former Blackburn, Chelsea and Luton player.

Arthur Turner, played 290 times for Stoke and played for and managed Birmingham.

Denis Hunt, played 322 times for Gillingham.

Danny Williams, played for Rotherham and managed Swindon Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Matt Brazier, played for QPR, Fulham, Cardiff and Leyton Orient.

Joe Fascione, former Chelsea player.

Cliff Myers, former Yeovil Town and Torquay player.

Tommy Smith holds the Uefa Cup in 1973 - one of four European titles he helped Liverpool win

Ian Ross, played for Liverpool and Aston Villa.

John Hellawell, former Bradford player.

Johnny Valentine, former Rangers and Queen's Park player.

Brian Edgley, played for Shrewsbury and managed teams in Australia.

Graham Newton, played for Blackpool, Walsall and Bournemouth.

Bobby Doyle, played for Portsmouth, Hull and Barnsley.

Peter Dolby, former Shrewsbury player.

Derek Lewin, won five English Amateur international caps, and represented Great Britain at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games.

Ron Peplow, played for Brentford.

John Steeples, played for Scarborough and Grimsby.

Bobby McCool, played for Gloucester and Cheltenham.

Ted Burgin, former Sheffield United and Rochdale player.

Kevin Randall, played for Chesterfield, Notts County and York City, and also managed Chesterfield and York.

Kit Napier, played for Brighton, Newcastle and Blackburn.

Willie McPheat, played for Sunderland.

Lindsay Parsons, former Bristol Rovers player.

Colin Collindridge, played for Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest.

Charlie Kelsall, played for Wrexham.

George Haigh, played for Stockport.

Peter Skipper, played for Hull, Walsall and Wigan.

David Harney, former Grimsby and Scunthorpe player.

Gordon Neate, former Reading player.

Jon Gittens, former Swindon and Portsmouth player.

Alan Skirton, played for Arsenal and Blackpool.

George Smith, Scottish referee who officiated at the 1990 World Cup and a host of Scottish Cup finals.

Geoff Toseland, former Sunderland player.

Rex Dunlop, played for Workington and Rangers.

Harry Hood, won six league titles with Celtic.

Alan Smith, played for Arsenal and Brentford.

Mike Balson, played for Exeter.

Barry Hughes, former Welsh football manager of Sparta Rotterdam and HFC Haarlem.

George Darwin, played for Mansfield and Derby.

Geoff Lees, played for Bradford.

Johnny Robinson, played for Bury.

Bobby Brown, played for Workington.

Ernie Collumbine, played for Clydebank.

Dennis White, played for Hartlepool.

Brian Sparrow, former Arsenal and Crystal Palace player.

Graham Barnett, played for Port Vale and Tranmere.

Les Campbell, former Wigan, Preston and Blackpool player.

Joe Rayment, played for Darlington.

Bobby Park, played for Aston Villa and Wrexham.

Bernard Evans, former Wrexham and QPR player.

Sammy Chapman, played for Mansfield and Portsmouth.

Peter McConnell, played for Leeds, Bradford and Carlisle.

Kevin Stonehouse, played for Blackburn, Huddersfield and Darlington.

Ron Hughes, former Chester player.

Steve Talboys, played for Wimbledon.

John Lowey, played for Blackburn and Sheffield Wednesday.

Doug Clarke, played for Hull.

Johnny Wheeler, former Tranmere, Liverpool and England international.

GOLF

Gordon Brand Jr helped Europe retain the Ryder Cup at The Belfry in 1989

Gordon Brand Jr, two-time Ryder Cup player who won eight times on the European Tour.

Brian Barnes, played in six Ryder Cups between 1969 and 1979 and won 20 professional titles.

Marilynn Smith, one of the 13 founders of the LPGA in 1950, won two majors and 21 LPGA Tour events.

HOCKEY

John W Neill, played a record 56 times for Great Britain between 1960 and 1968 including three Olympic Games.

HORSE RACING

John McCririck was the face of British horse racing for many years

John McCririck, legendary horse racing pundit.

Bill Elsey, British racehorse trainer who won St Leger and Epsom Oaks.

Serena Rothschild, British racehorse owner.

JUDO

Craig Fallon, Great Britain's 2005 world champion.

MEDIA

Vikki Orvice was a highly respected athletics journalist

Hugh McIlvanney, inducted into both the International Boxing Hall of Fame (2009) and the Scottish Football Hall of Fame (2011) for services to journalism.

Vikki Orvice, first female football writer on a UK tabloid and the first woman to chair the British Athletics Writers' association.

Ken Jones, former chief sports writer of the Independent and Fleet Street legend.

Dianne Oxberry, former BBC Radio 1 DJ, weather presenter and Great North Run reporter.

MOTORSPORT

Niki Lauda, three-time F1 world champion.

Charlie Whiting, head of Formula 1 for motorsport's governing body the FIA.

Anthoine Hubert, Formula 2 driver.

Daley Mathison, Isle of Man TT rider.

Chris Swallow, Isle of Man TT rider.

The legendary Niki Lauda, who was one of the best-known figures in motor racing, took the world title for Ferrari in 1975 and 1977 and McLaren in 1984

Jim Russell, English racing driver.

Alan Rollinson, English racing driver.

Norman Dewis, British racing driver and chief test driver engineer at Jaguar.

Andrew Cowan, Scottish rally driver and team owner.

Manus Kelly, Donegal International Rally driver.

Russell Brookes, winner of the British Rally Championship in 1977 and 1985.

PARA-SPORT

Belgium's Marieke Vervoort was a multiple Paralympic medallist

Marieke Vervoort, Belgian gold and silver medallist at the London 2012 Paralympics who won two further medals at Rio 2016.

Bruce Wallrodt, Australian shot put and javelin Paralympic champion.

Peter Carruthers, 100m gold medallist at the 1988 Seoul Paralympic Games and former world record holder.

Kieran Modra, Australian five-time Paralympic champion and 10-time medallist.

Jean Stone, pioneering figure within the Paralympic movement and founder member of the Scottish Paraplegic Association.

ROWING

John Russell, , silver medallist at the 1964 Olympics in the coxless fours.

Paul Bircher, who won silver for Great Britain in the men's eight at the 1948 Olympics.

RUGBY LEAGUE

Archie Bruce played for Batley Bulldogs

Archie Bruce, Batley Bulls player.

Natalie Harrowell, Featherstone Rovers and England international forward.

Dennis Hartley, represented Great Britain 11 times and played over 200 games for Castleford and Hunslet.

Laurie Gilfedder, won five Great Britain caps and played for Warrington.

Austin Rhodes, won four caps for Great Britain and played more than 300 games for St Helens.

Tony Karalius, won five caps for Great Britain and played more than 350 games for St Helens.

Bill Bryant, won five Great Britain caps and played more than 250 games for Castleford.

Alf Burnell, won four caps for England and three for Great Britain - played for Hunslet.

Peter Fox, former coach of Great Britain and England.

Mike Murphy, won five caps for Wales and played for St Helens.

Maurice Bamford, former coach of Great Britain.

Hugh Waddell, won five caps for Great Britain and one for England.

Gary Waterworth,played for Featherstone.

Jack Fennell., played 323 times for Featherstone.

Frank Mugglestone, former Bradford Northern and Castleford player.

Harry Archer, played nearly 400 games for Workington.

Gary Cooper, played for Featherstone and Wakefield.

Geoffrey Wraith, played for Wakefield and Castleford.

Ian Van Bellen, played for Huddersfield's rugby union and rugby league sides and also for Bradford rugby league.

RUGBY UNION

Chester Williams had been coaching since retiring 18 years ago

Chester Williams, only black player in South Africa's World Cup-winning team in 1995.

James Small, won the 1995 World Cup for South Africa.

Cecil Pedlow, former Ireland and Lions player.

Garfield Owen, won one cap for Wales rugby league and six for Wales rugby union.

Billy Mainwaring, won six caps for Wales and played 700 matches for Aberavon.

Micky Steele-Bodger, won nine England caps and then served as the President of the Rugby Football Union and the chairman of the International Rugby Board.

Russell Robins, won four British and Irish Lions caps and 13 for Wales.

Barry Jackson, won two England caps.

Sir Brian Lochore, captained the All Blacks 18 times and was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame.

John Thornett, won 37 caps for Australia.

David Matthews, Leicester Tigers' record appearance holder and former player, captain, coach, president and director.

Keith Davis, won 10 caps for New Zealand.

SNOOKER

Mike Watterson, snooker player, promoter and commentator.

TABLE TENNIS

Jeff Ingber, competed at the World Table Tennis Championships for England.

TENNIS

Paul Hutchins was tennis team leader at the London 2012 Olympics, where Andy Murray won men's singles gold

Paul Hutchins, longest serving captain of Great Britain's Davis Cup side and BBC commentator.

Andres Gimeno, held the record for the oldest first-time Grand Slam champion of the Open era when he won the 1972 French Open aged 34.

Graham Stilwell, doubles specialist won three career titles and was one of the founders of the ATP.

WINTER SPORTS

Keith Schellenberg, competed at the 1956 and 1964 Winter Olympics.

Stuart Fitzsimmons, competed at the 1976 Winter Olympics and a cameraman for Ski Sunday.

Matti Nykanen, Finnish ski jumping great and four-time Olympic gold medallist.