The BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place live on BBC One on 20 December at Media City in Salford.

While the year saw major disruptions to iconic events such as Wimbledon, the Olympics and Euro 2020, there were still plenty of must-see moments in football, cricket, rugby, F1, tennis, golf, athletics, cycling and snooker.

The show will champion the teams that triumphed despite the pandemic, sports stars that achieved greatness even with interrupted schedules, and the coaches and local heroes that made it possible.

"As we know, it has been a strange and unprecedented year, but we have still been fortunate enough to see plenty of sporting highlights which we look forward to honouring on the night," said the BBC's Director of Sport Barbara Slater.

"The 67th BBC Sports Personality of the Year award promises to be another exciting and tough choice for audiences."

The ceremony will not only celebrate the very best of elite sport but will also reflect how ordinary members of the public and Unsung Heroes all over the UK have used the power of sport to keep the nation going through challenging times.

Nominations for the BBC Unsung Hero awards 2020 are now open. To nominate your Unsung Hero and Young Unsung Hero, simply visit bbc.co.uk/unsunghero.

Entries close on Sunday, 25 October at midnight.