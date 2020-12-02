Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Tyson Fury (top right) was named as one of the six contenders for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020

World heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has called for the BBC to take him off this year's Sports Personality of the Year award shortlist.

Fury, 32, was one of six sports stars shortlisted for the annual award, which will be presented on 20 December.

On Wednesday, he posted a video on his social media accounts asking for the BBC to "please take me off your list".

"I'm the people's champion and have no need for verification or any awards," he added.

Fury also asked his supporters not to vote for him.

"I know who I am and what I've done in the sport. I have the love of the people which means more to me than all the awards in the world," he added.

Fury, who beat American Deontay Wilder to win the WBC title in February, was shortlisted alongside England cricketer Stuart Broad, record-breaking jockey Hollie Doyle, Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton, Liverpool and England footballer Jordan Henderson and snooker world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan.

Sports Personality of the Year 2020 will be shown on BBC One. The programme is being broadcast live from Media City in Salford.