Spendolini-Sirieix was 15 when she won her first national title in January

Diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has been named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year for 2020.

The 16-year-old edged out Borussia Dortmund footballer Jude Bellingham and Paralympic skier Neil Simpson to win.

Spendolini-Sirieix won her first solo international gold medal in the women's 10m platform at the Fina Diving Grand Prix in Rostock, Germany in February.

A month earlier she won a first senior British title in the same event at the British National Diving Championships.

The trophy was presented during Thursday's Blue Peter show by presenters Richie Driss, Lindsey Russell, Mwaka Mudenda, Adam Beales and the Blue Peter young judge Lucy Tristram.

Spendolini-Sirieix succeeds boxer Caroline Dubois who won in 2019, while Ellie Simmonds, Wayne Rooney, Andy Murray and Tom Daley are all previous recipients of the award.

The BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year shortlist and winner were selected from nominations made to the BBC by sports governing bodies via the Youth Sport Trust.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year takes place on Sunday, 20 December at 20:00 GMT, live on BBC One.

