The 67th BBC Sport Personality of the Year awards will take place on Sunday

Celeste and Rick Astley will perform at BBC Sports Personality of the Year on Sunday, with the 2020 Brit Award winner opening the show.

Soul singer Celeste will perform Stop This Flame followed by Nat King Cole's Smile as the show remembers sporting stars lost in 2020.

Astley will sing Every One of Us to celebrate the Unsung Hero awards, which include a new accolade in honour of Captain Tom Moore's fundraising achievements during the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, Olympians Ellie and Becky Downie and BBC pundit Alex Scott are among those to feature in Astley's music video alongside the 2019 Unsung Hero award winners.

The 67th annual awards will recognise the very best of elite sport while also reflecting on how the UK public has used sport to keep the nation going through challenging times this year.

The show will be broadcast on BBC One from 20:00 GMT, live from Media City in Salford.