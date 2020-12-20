Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has been voted BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020.

One of F1's all-time great drivers, he equalled Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles with his fourth consecutive championship in 2020.

The 35-year-old, from Stevenage, also surpassed Schumacher's total of 91 grand prix wins.

In a public vote, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson finished second while jockey Hollie Doyle was third.

Boxer Tyson Fury, England cricketer Stuart Broad and snooker great Ronnie O'Sullivan were also shortlisted for the main award.

"I want to say congratulations to all the incredible nominees," said Hamilton. "I'm so proud of what they have achieved and I want to say thank you to everyone that has voted for me.

"I wasn't expecting this knowing there's so many great contenders.

"I want to say Merry Christmas to everyone - it's been such an unusual year and I want to mention all the front line workers and all the children round the world, I want you to try and stay positive through this difficult time, I'm sending you all positivity. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

It is the second time Hamilton has been crowned Sports Personality of the Year, having first won the award in 2014.

He is also a four-time runner-up, most recently in 2019.

Hamilton, who holds the record for most pole positions, won 11 of the 17 grands prix during the 2020 season, which started four months late because of the coronavirus pandemic. He achieved three further podium finishes.

The Sports Personality of the Year 2020 was broadcast live from MediaCityUK, Salford, in front of a 1,000-strong virtual audience and millions of BBC One viewers.

Football pundit Alex Scott joined the presenting line-up alongside Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan to look back on a truly unusual year of sport.

Other award winners at Sports Personality 2020

Helen Rollason Award: Captain Sir Tom Moore

Expert Special Panel Award: Marcus Rashford

Coach of the Year: Jurgen Klopp

Team of the Year: Liverpool FC

Unsung Hero: Sgt Matt Ratana

Captain Tom Young Unsung Hero: Tobias Weller

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix