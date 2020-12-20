Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Remembering the stars we have lost
A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2020.
Here, we remember the sporting names who have died since the 2019 Sports Personality of the Year programme.
AMERICAN SPORTS
Don Shula, won the Super Bowl twice with the Miami Dolphins.
Whitey Ford, six-time baseball World Series champion.
ATHLETICS
Neil Black, former performance director of British Athletics.
Michael Wheeler, 4x400m Olympic relay bronze medallist in 1956.
Bobby Morrow, three-time Olympic gold medallist.
Abadi Hadis, won bronze at the 2017 World Cross-Country Championships.
Dana Zatopkova, 1952 Olympic javelin champion.
Malcolm Yardley, British sprinter who competed at the 1960 Olympics.
Ann Sayer, rowed for Great Britain at the European Championships.
Donald Forbes MacGregor, had top ten finishes at two Commonwealth Games and one Olympics.
Averil Williams, competed for GB at the 1960 Olympic Games in the javelin.
Barclay Palmer, competed at the 1956 Olympics for Great Britain in the shot put.
David Gracie, former GB Olympian.
June Foulds, two-time Olympic medallist.
Dave Artley, part of the Great Britain Youth Athletic team which included Sebastian Coe and Steve Ovett.
Chris Smith, former GB fell runner.
BADMINTON
Karen Bridge, four-time Commonwealth Games medallist.
BASKETBALL
Kobe Bryant, two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time NBA champion.
Robert Archibald, played for Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games.
David Stern, NBA Commissioner from 1984-2014 - also helped found the Women's NBA.
BOWLS
David Bryant, six-time World Singles champion.
Nancie Colling, silver and bronze medallist at the 1973 World Outdoor Bowls Championships.
BOXING
Roger Mayweather, WBA super featherweight and WBC super lightweight champion.
Alan Minter, former undisputed world middleweight champion and 1972 Olympic bronze medallist.
Barney Eastwood, Irish boxing promoter notable for promoting the career of Barry McGuigan.
Travell Mazion, undefeated American boxer who held WBC-NAF super-welterweight title.
Sammy McCarthy, former British and European featherweight champion.
Jackie Brown, former British and Commonwealth flyweight champion.
Jim Cable, former British and European light middleweight champion.
Curtis Cokes, former world welterweight champion.
Les Stevens, Commonwealth Games bronze medallist.
Peter Mathebula, South African flyweight champion.
Carlos De Leon, four-time WBC cruiserweight champion.
Johnny Bumphus, former WBA super-lightweight world champion.
DeAndrey Abron, 2008 WBO and lineal light-heavyweight champion.
Ernesto Marcel, WBA featherweight world champion.
CLIMBING
Joe Brown, pioneering British climber.
Luce Douady, 2019 Youth World champion and European Climbing Championship bronze medallist.
CRICKET
Brian Bolus, former England cricketer.
Sir Everton Weekes, played 48 Tests for West Indies.
David Capel, played 15 Tests and 23 ODIs for England.
Dean Jones, played 52 Tests for Australia.
Peter Walker, former England cricketer and broadcaster.
John Reid, former New Zealand captain.
Graham Cowdrey, played 450 games for Kent from 1984-98.
Shirley Cowles, Played seven Tests and five ODIs for New Zealand.
Basil Butcher, played 44 Tests for the West Indies.
Bapu Nadkarni, played 41 Tests for India.
Chetan Chauhan, former India international.
Tony Brown, Played 496 first-class games for Gloucestershire.
Eddie Legard, former Warwickshire player.
Laurie Johnson, played 361 first-class games for Derbyshire.
George Strachan, played two first-class games for Scotland.
John Springall, played 121 first-class games for Nottinghamshire.
Malcolm Heath, played 143 first-class games for Hampshire.
David Lacy-Scott, former Kent player.
David Humphries, former Shropshire, Leicestershire and Worcestershire cricketer.
Michael Bushby, played 46 first class games for Cambridge University.
Waqar Hasan, played 21 Tests for Pakistan.
Richard Hughes, former Worcestershire player.
John Manners, former Hampshire player.
Bob Wilkinson, former Kent player.
David Hodgkiss, former Chairman of Lancashire County Cricket Club.
Derek Semmence, former Sussex and Essex player.
Jock Edwards, played eight Tests and six one-day internationals for New Zealand.
Roy Barker, former Worcestershire player.
John Tattersall, former Lancashire player.
David Green, former Derbyshire and Cambridge University player.
CYCLING
Nicolas Portal, former Team Ineos sporting director.
Cyril Bardsley, former British track champion.
DARTS
Ceri Morgan, reached the World Championship quarter-finals three times.
Alan Glazier, represented England 27 times.
EQUINE SPORTS
Liam Treadwell, won the 2009 Grand National on Mon Mome.
Stan Mellor, champion jockey three years in a row.
Pat Smullen, won the Irish flat racing champion jockey title nine times.
Liz Edgar, British international showjumper and board director of British Showjumping.
Rose Paterson, on the main board of stewards at the Jockey Club, and was appointed chairman of Aintree in 2014, having been a racecourse committee director there since 2005.
Robert Alner, trained 1998 Cheltenham Gold Cup Winner Cool Dawn.
Paddy Broderick, won 459 winners in 17 seasons including the Welsh Grand National and the Mackeson Gold Cup.
Peter Beaumont, trained Jodami to a 1993 Cheltenham Gold Cup victory.
Billy Ringrose, competed for Ireland at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics.
FOOTBALL
Maradona, legendary player who won the World Cup with Argentina in 1986.
Jack Charlton, 1966 World Cup-winner with England.
Peter Bonetti, played 495 games for Chelsea and was part of England's 1966 World Cup-winning squad.
Norman Hunter, Leeds United defender who won 28 caps for England and was part of the 1966 World Cup squad.
Martin Peters, Goal scorer in the 1966 World Cup final.
Nobby Stiles, started the 1966 World Cup final and won 28 caps for England.
Ray Clemence, won 61 England caps.
former Liverpool and Aston Villa manager.
Harry Gregg, won 25 caps for Northern Ireland.
Tony Dunne, won 33 caps for the Republic of Ireland.
Michael Robinson, won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland.
scored Senegal's first goal at a World Cup finals.
Trevor Cherry, won 27 caps for England.
Peter Whittingham, played for Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City.
Christian Mbulu, played for Motherwell, Crewe Alexandra and Morecambe.
Jordan Sinnott, played for Altrincham, Halifax Town and Matlock Town.
Marius Zaliukas, Lithuanian international captained Hearts and also had stints at Rangers and Leeds United.
Lucy Kerr, played for Charlton Athletic Women's FC.
Jeremy Wisten, played for Manchester City's youth sides
Chris Barker, played for Barnsley, Cardiff City and Southend United.
Theo Foley, played for Exeter City and Northampton Town and won nine caps for Republic of Ireland.
Glyn Pardoe, played 380 games for Manchester City.
Albert Quixall, won five England caps and played for Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester United and Oldham Athletic.
Tony Waiters, won five England caps, played for Macclesfield Town, Blackpool and Burnley.
Gordon Astall, won two England caps and played for Plymouth Argyle, Birmingham City and Torquay United.
Brian Pilkington, won one England cap and played 300 games for Burnley.
Bobby Brown, won five Scotland caps and managed the national team from 1967 to 1971.
Tom Forsyth, won 22 caps for Scotland and played for Motherwell and Rangers.
Duncan Mackay, won 14 caps for Scotland and played 162 games for Celtic.
Pat Quinn, won four caps for Scotland and played for Motherwell, Hibernian and East Fife.
Campbell Forsyth, won four Scotland caps and played for St Mirren, Kilmarnock and Southampton.
William Hunter, won three caps for Scotland and played for Motherwell and Hibernian.
Billy Hughes, won one Scotland cap, played for Sunderland, Derby County and Leicester City.
Alan Harrington, won 11 Wales caps.
Keith Pontin, won two caps for Wales.
Anthony Villars, won three Wales caps and played for Cardiff.
Jimmy Shields, won one Northern Ireland cap and played for Southampton.
Tommy Carroll, won 17 Republic of Ireland caps and played for Ipswich Town and Birmingham City.
Jimmy Conway, won 20 caps for the Republic of Ireland and played for Fulham.
Shay Keogh, won one cap for the Republic of Ireland and played for Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk.
Maurice Setters, assistant manager of the Republic of Ireland under Jack Charlton.
Eric Hall, football agent.
Andrea Rinaldi , Italian footballer who played for Atalanta's youth teams.
Radomir Antic, Antic spent four years with Luton. Went on to manage Spanish giants Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona.
Alex Dawson, played for Manchester United, Preston North End, Bury and Brighton & Hove Albion.
Jimmy Moran, played for Norwich City, Northampton Town and Workington.
Hans Tilkowski, won 39 caps for West Germany and played in the 1966 World Cup final.
Ray Byrom, played for Accrington Stanley and Bradford.
Danny Masterton, played for Ayr United and Clyde.
Brian Clifton, played for Southampton and Grimsby Town.
Pietro Anastasi, 1968 European Championship winner with Italy.
Mick Vinter, played for Notts County, Wrexham and Oxford United.
Tom Daley, played for Grimsby Town, Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United.
Pieter Rensenbrink, reached two World Cup Finals in 1974 and 1978 with the Netherlands.
Dale Jasper, played for Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion and Crewe Alexandra.
Peter McCall, played for Bristol City and Oldham Athletic.
Malcolm Pyke, played for West Ham United and Crystal Palace.
Brian Jackson, scored 53 goals in 409 league appearances including 125 games for Liverpool.
Jimmy Wheeler, played for Reading and managed Bradford City.
Jair Marinho, won the 1962 World Cup with Brazil.
Dave Souter, played 104 games for Clyde.
Mick Morris, played for Oxford United and Port Vale
George O'Brien, played for Southampton, Dunfermline Athletic and Leeds United.
Geoff Denial, played 167 games for Oxford United.
Michel Hidalgo, managed France to victory at the 1984 European Championships.
Fred Smith, played for Burnley and Portsmouth.
Dan McCauley, former chairman of Plymouth Argyle FC.
Alex Forsyth, played for Albion Rovers, Darlington and East Stirlingshire.
John Haselden, played for Rotherham United and Doncaster Rovers. Managed Huddersfield Town and Reading.
Arthur Marsh, played for Bolton Wanderers, Rochdale and Darlington.
Ray Hiron, played for Portsmouth and Reading.
Alf Wood, played for Manchester City and Middlesbrough.
Brian Arrowsmith, played and managed Barrow.
David Corbett, played for Swindon Town and Plymouth Argyle.
Peter Madden, played for Rotherham United and managed Darlington and Rochdale.
John Rowlands, made over 400 appearances over a 13-year career in England, South Africa and the USA.
John Collins, played for Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday.
Cyril Lawrence, played for Blackpool, Rochdale and Wrexham.
Billy Wright, played for Blackpool, Leicester City, Newcastle United and Millwall.
Ron Wylie, played for Notts County, Aston Villa and Birmingham City.
Herbert Jones, played for Wrexham
Peter Phoenix, played 161 games for Oldham Athletic.
Dickie Dowsett, played for Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace.
Dave Bacuzzi, played for Arsenal, Reading and Manchester City.
Sid Bishop, played 296 games for Leyton Orient.
James Goodfellow, played for Port Vale, Workington and Rotherham United. Managed Cardiff City.
John Murphy, made a club-record 459 Scottish Football League appearances for Ayr United.
Doug Robson, played for Darlington.
Don Woan, played for Liverpool, Tranmere, Bradford and Leyton Orient.
Thomas Burke, former Ballymena United and Derry City player.
Jim Keers, former Darlington player.
Allan Gaulden, former Sunderland player.
John Ogilvie, played for Leicester City.
John Ridley, former Port Vale player.
Laurie Craker, former Watford player.
Paul Shrubb, played 350 games for Brentford and Aldershot.
Jim Fryatt, former professional footballer.
Ron Thompson, former Carlisle United defender.
Denis Howe, played over 100 games for Southend United.
Ralph Wright, former professional footballer.
Dick Oxtoby, former professional footballer.
Harry Penk, played for Wigan Athletic.
Arthur Williamson, played 269 games for Southend United.
Derrick Otim, former Nottingham Forest trainee.
Christopher Aurier, former professional footballer.
Peter Ford, former professional footballer.
Hugh McLaughlin, played for St Mirren.
Alan Garner, played over 200 games for Watford.
David Hagen, won seven caps for Scotland U-21's.
Gerry Harris, won two league championships and the FA Cup.
Don Townsend, former professional footballer.
Ernest Phythian, made over 250 appearances in the Football League.
Tom White, former professional footballer.
Michael Tindall, played 120 times for Aston Villa.
Colin Parry, former professional footballer.
John Mackie Wren, former professional footballer.
John Talbut, played for West Bromwich Albion.
Pat Brady, former Irish professional footballer.
Patrick McCluskey, played 195 games for Celtic.
Harry Hooper, over 300 appearances in the Football League.
Albert Cheesebrough, 88 goals in 345 leagues games.
Fred Davies, former professional goalkeeper.
Reginald Frederick Harrison, Played over 250 times for Derby County.
Keith Jobling, made 450 appearances for Grimsby Town.
Brian Peterson, played for Blackpool Town.
Peter Hampton, former professional footballer.
Barry Mahy, four caps for USA.
Bob Wilson, former professional footballer.
Samuel Burton, made 509 appearances for Swindon Town.
Tommy Robson, played for Chelsea and Newcastle United.
Richie Barker, former professional footballer and Stoke city manager.
Alan Bradshaw, former professional footballer.
Jim Townsend, former Scottish professional footballer.
Ebbe Skovdahl, former Aberdeen manager.
Matthew Tees, former professional footballer.
Harold William Holman, former professional footballer.
Douglas Wragg, played for West Ham United.
John Poole, former Port Vale goalkeeper.
Stanley Trafford, played for Port Vale.
John Douglas Rowland, former professional footballer.
Gwyn Jones, Won two league titles with Wolves and Bristol Rovers.
GOLF
Mickey Wright, won 82 LGPA titles including 13 majors.
Doug Sanders, had 13 top-10 finishes in majors.
Gordon J. Brand, finished second at the 1986 Open and won 14 titles in his career.
John O'Leary, former Irish Open winner and director of the European Tour from 1985-2019.
Peter Gill, professional on the European Tour and played in the Open eight times.
Ernie Jones, two-time winner of the Irish PGA Championship and represented Ireland in the 1965 Canada Cup.
HOCKEY
Helen Morgan, member of the British squad that won the bronze medal at the 1992 Olympics.
John Cockett, 1952 Olympic Bronze medallist.
JUDO
Alan Petherbridge, competed at the 1964 Olympic Games.
MEDIA
Peter Allis, legendary BBC golf commentator.
David Mercer, former BBC tennis commentator.
Frank Bough, presented BBC's flagship sports programme Grandstand and Sports Personality of the Year.
Kevin McCarra, former chief football correspondent for The Guardian.
Steve Lee, BBC Midlands and Sky Sports reporter and commentator.
Bryan Cooney, former Daily Mail head of sport.
Simon Haydon, former sports editor of The Associated Press.
Phyllis George, the first female sportscaster.
Steve Preston, television production
Mike Renshall, television production
MODERN PENTATHLON
Peter Whiteside, competed at the 1980 Olympic Games.
MOTORSPORT
Sir Stirling Moss, British motor racing legend.
Ben Godfrey, British superbike rider.
Danny Ayres, English speedway rider.
Colin Seeley, British motorcycle engineer and racer.
Joy Rainey, held the ladies' outright record at many hill-climb venues in the 1970's.
Edwin Straver, 2019 Dakar motorcycle Rally champion.
Tom Belso, Denmark first Formula One driver.
Tony Rutter, Seven-time Isle of Man TT winner.
Carlo Ubbiali, Nine-time motorcycle racing world champion.
Vicki Wood, one of the first female NASCAR racers.
Ronald Sidney Tauranac, former team principal of Brabham Formula One.
Jerzy Szczakiel, 1973 World Speedway Champion.
Zef Eisenberg, British ultra-speed motorbike rider.
PARA-SPORT
Denise Smith, winner of the first London Wheelchair Marathon, won three silver medals for ice sledge speed racing at the Winter Paralympics and was a world champion waterskier.
Margaret Maughan, Britain's first ever Paralympic gold medallist.
Siamand Rahman, two-time Paralympic Powerlifting champion.
Angela Madsen, first para-rower to cross the Indian and Atlantic Oceans.
Ndidi Nwosu, 2016 Paralympic Powerlifting champion.
Milan Kubala, Double Paralympic F36 discus champion.
Dirceu Pinto, Brazilian four-time Boccia champion.
Nancy Morin, Double Paralympic goalball champion.
ROWING
Mark Andrews, 1981 World silver medallist.
Horst Meyer, 1968 Olympic champion.
RUGBY LEAGUE
Jordan Cox, former Hull Kingston Rovers and Warrington player.
Will Forsyth, former player for Dewsbury Rams.
Keith Titmuss, Manly Sea Eagles player.
Frank Myler, former Great Britain captain.
Basil Watts, 1954 Rugby League world Cup Winner.
Ray Batten, 1968 Challenge Cup winner.
Bill Ramsey, former international rugby league player.
Derek Edwards, former international rugby league player.
Johnny Ward, former international rugby league player.
Kevin Taylor, former international rugby league player.
Frank Foster, Won two Yorkshire Cup wins and a Championship final.
Jack Scroby, played 104 games for Halifax.
Tony Coll, New Zealand's captain at the 1977 World Cup.
Graham Joyce, played in the 1973 Challenge Cup Final.
Adam Maher, played 100 games for Hull FC.
Mitch Cronin, Queensland Cup's Grand Final captain.
RUGBY UNION
Christophe Dominici, 67 caps and 25 tries for France.
Raymond Hunter, former international rugby player and cricketer.
John James "JJ" Williams, former British & Irish Lion.
Matthew Watkins, former Wales international.
Mike Slemen, 1980 Grand slam champion.
Ray Prosser, former British & Irish Lion.
George Hastings, won 1957 Grand Slam.
John Young, former British & Irish Lion.
Dougie Morgan, former British & Irish Lion.
Iain Laughland, 114th President of the Scottish Rugby Union.
Grant Weatherstone, former international rugby player.
Logie Bruce-Lockhart, former international rugby player.
George Mackie, former international rugby player.
Steve Blackmore, former international rugby player.
Matiu Ratana, British police officer and rugby union coach.
Harry Bennett, Worcester Warriors Developing Player Pathway.
Garrett Fitzgerald, CEO of Munster Rugby from 1999-2019.
Jock Steven, 107th president of the Scottish Rugby Union.
Eddie Tonks, former chair of the International Rugby Board.
Michel Celaya, five-time Five Nations Champion.
SAILING
Edward Dyson, competed at the 1952 Summer Olympics.
Marvin Creamer, first to sail around the globe with no navigational instruments.
SNOOKER
Willie Thorne, former snooker player and broadcaster.
Roy Andrewartha, former professional snooker player.
SWIMMING
Helen Yate, competed at the 1948 Olympic Games.
TENNIS
Alex Olmedo, three-time Grand Slam winner.
Angela Buxton, two-time Grand Slam winner.
Ashley Cooper, eight-time Grand Slam winner.
Don Candy, one-time Grand Slam winner.
Bobby Wilson, 1960 Wimbledon Men's doubles runner-up.
WATER SKIING
Michael Woodgate, represented Great Britain in his youth and was national trick champion in 2009.
WEIGHTLIFTING
Maurice Megennis, 1954 Commonwealth Games Champion.
WINTER SPORTS
Alex Pullin, two-time snowboard cross world champion.
Air Chief Marshal Sir David George Evans, piloted GB's Bobsleigh team at the 1964 Olympics.
Jack Dryburgh, British ice hockey player.
Ekaterina Alexandrovskaya, 2017 World Junior champion.
Pete Babando, 1950 Stanley Cup Champion.
Norman Holwell, competed at the 1952 Winter Olympics.
John Boyagis, competed at the 1948 and 1952 Winter Olympic Games.
Thomas Imrie, played for the Great Britain Ice Hockey.
Ian Cushenan, 1959 Stanley Cup Champion.
Henri Richard, 11-time Stanley Cup Champion.