The six contenders for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Stuart Broad, Hollie Doyle, Tyson Fury, Lewis Hamilton, Jordan Henderson and Ronnie O'Sullivan

Sports Personality of the Year 2020 Venue: MediaCityUK Date: 20 December Time: 20:00 GMT How to watch: Live on BBC One & the BBC Sport website and app

It's been quite the year, hasn't it?

When we gather around our screens on Sunday evening to watch Sports Personality of the Year, we'll have the chance to reflect on 12 months that have turned out rather differently than any of us could have predicted.

As we do, it's worth remembering how sport - and our passion for it - helped us through the early days of the pandemic.

While we were all stuck at home, social media became a brilliant distraction as everyone - from Premier League footballers and gold medal-winning gymnasts to Hollywood actors - entertained us with their lockdown skills and improvisation.

Here are nine of the best viral clips from lockdown, and it's only right we begin with one of our own.

Sound up, please!

Everyone loves a dog video. And a last-minute winner.

For our money, though, this takes some beating...

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain won the Premier League title this year, and it's surely only a matter of time before Strictly comes calling...

Here is the world's best back garden ski lift and slope...

And this, erm, elegant right-hander was keen to practise his running between the wickets.

Gymnast Max Whitlock didn't need a pommel horse to show off his gold medal-winning abilities.

While Spider-Man himself - actor Tom Holland - was in fine bottle-flipping form on this private jet ride with Jake Gyllenhaal.

Footballers filled up their spare time by making use of the surplus toilet rolls many found themselves lumbered with.

Messi, Melo & the Pogbas: The best #StayAtHome challenges

And last, but not least, we have the Great British public who made up their own sports - some of which we wouldn't be averse to seeing more of...

The sport being made up to help with lockdown boredom

You'll be able to see more home sporting achievement videos in our live text build-up to the main SPOTY show from 18:30 GMT.