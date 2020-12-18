Football coach Daniel Griffin has won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Unsung Hero award for Scotland.

Griffin, 25, dedicates almost all his free time to running Cambuslang Colts' 10 children's teams and the adult side for the club he formed in 2017 with Angela Hunter.

"We make sure no-one misses out," said Griffin.

"It's not about winning trophies, it's about the kids enjoying themselves."

His motivation for forming Cambuslang Colts was two-fold. Having gleaned the best of what he had witnessed at other clubs where he had volunteered as a coach, he thought he could put the best practice to good effect at a new club.

However, his main driving force was to offer opportunities and a sense of belonging to boys who might otherwise have been shunned by the sport he adores.

"I wasn't allowed to play for teams because of my background," said Griffin, who grew up in care. "I was moving left, right and centre, during the week in Edinburgh, at the weekends staying in Glasgow with my foster family.

"So many teams were saying no because I was only there Friday, Saturday and Sunday and wasn't at training. We make sure when people come to Cambuslang Colts they get to play regardless of their background."

Griffin fundraises to take the young players from Glasgow to tournaments in Blackpool, twice-yearly trips to watch Manchester City and to play against boys' teams in Barcelona.

"We always look at memories, things I maybe didn't get when I was a kid," he said. "It was very difficult for me so this is a massive reason why I do it for the kids, so that they can go away to these places.

"The wee Spanish kids were absolutely fantastic - the way they played!"

'We're not just here to play football'

Griffin and Hunter began with two age groups three years ago, within a year had expanded to seven teams and, such has been their success, they now have 150 children on the club's books.

Central to the way Griffin runs the club is that every player is kitted out identically.

The Unsung Hero said: "All the kids look the exact same, there's no 'he looks richer than us'. It's all funded via sponsorship, fundraising and fees. If families maybe can't afford things, we make sure they can at Cambuslang Colts.

"We train at Toryglen, one of the best facilities in Scotland. Their fees went down so that helped massively. This year we're planning to buy hats and gloves. If kids turn up and they're cold they might not want to come."

A central theme in Griffin's talk of the Colts is the sense of family. He works hard at creating relationships with the players' parents and urges them to get involved in coaching, looking after the strips, being treasurer or doing the buffet.

"We're not just here to play football," he said. "We look after each other as much as possible. We had a family that had a massive house fire and the club helped out with new boots, training kit and stuff to wear about the house.

"Without parents we wouldn't be a club. I had a hard life as a child. It was very hard for me to settle. I had five or six different foster homes then I'd find myself in a home then in a boarding school.

"After boarding school I was doing respite with my mum and dad that I'm with now, Catherine and Thomas. I love them to bits. They changed my life. They made sure I was getting the best."

Griffin, who works in a customer-facing role with a nationwide car dealership, began at 16 volunteering as a coach at Partick Thistle's summer and Easter camps. He describes the Jags' Barry McLelland as his mentor, thanks Croftfoot United's Robert Fox for passing on his knowledge and credits former Rangers and Hearts midfielder Derek Ferguson for inspiring him to form his own club.

Griffin's ambitions lie in gaining his Uefa coaching certificates, if time and money ever allow, and for one day Cambuslang Colts to have their own training facility.

He said: "We could have community classes and bring kids in for free. We'd look at communities where people are from another country, bring them in and help them learn English through football.

"If a kid said they couldn't afford it, we could say, 'don't worry about it, it's our pitch'. That would be a dream for me. That's when I could say we've made it. It's Cambuslang Colts', it's our home, it's where our family could be. That would be the goal."