Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Sports Personality of the Year presenters Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year show will take place without a studio audience following the announcement of new coronavirus measures in England.

The 68th awards will be held at Salford's MediaCity on Sunday, 19 December and broadcast on BBC One.

The show will go ahead with essential staff and contributors on site.

"The health and safety of those attending BBC Sports Personality of the Year is always our primary concern," the BBC said.

"Following the announcement from the UK Government that new Coronavirus measures are to be introduced in England, we've taken the decision not to have a studio audience at this year's event."

Due to the Omicron variant of Covid-19 the UK government enacted 'Plan B' measures earlier this week, which included advice for people in England to work from home where possible and for certain venues to request proof of full vaccination or a recent negative Covid test from spectators.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present the awards, celebrating 12 months of incredible sporting action.

The nominees for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will be revealed on Monday, 13 December at 08:30 GMT.