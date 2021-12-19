Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Ian St John and Jimmy Greaves starred in the TV programme 'Saint And Greavsie' which ran from 1985 to 1992.

A host of figures from the world of sport passed away in 2021.

Here, we remember the sporting names who have died since the 2020 Sports Personality of the Year programme.

AMERICAN SPORTS

Demaryius Thomas won the Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2016.

Henry Foster, external-link Englishman played for Central Washington University's Wildcats football team.

Kevin Greene, external-link 2016 NFL Hall of Fame inductee. Won Super Bowl XLV as a coach.

Hank Aaron, external-link Major League Baseball's second-highest home run scorer of all time.

Tommy Lasorda, external-link two-time World Series champion in 1981 and 1988.

Ted Thompson, external-link Green Bay Packers general manager from 2005 to 2017.

Mick Tingelhoff, external-link Super Bowl winner with the Minnesota Vikings and elected into the Hall of Fame.

Simon Terry won two bronze medals at the Barcelona Olympics

ARCHERY

Simon Terry, external-link only British man to win an individual medal at the Olympics, one of two bronzes he claimed at the 1992 Games.

ATHLETICS

Ron Hill, European and Commonwealth marathon champion represented Britain at the 1964 and 1972 Olympics.

Dorothy Manley, external-link won silver behind Fanny Blankers-Koen in the 100m at the 1948 London Olympics.

Stan Roberts, external-link Liverpool Harriers coach for over 30 years and heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson's first coach.

Agnes Jebet Tirop, double world 10,000m bronze medallist.

Lee Evans, external-link double Olympic champion in 1968 and former world record holder in the 400m and 4x400m relay.

Dorothy Manley won silver at the 100m in 1948 behind the legendary Fanny Blankers-Koen

Lloyd Cowan, former coach of Christine Ohuruogu.

Adrian Peter Metcalfe, external-link won silver relay medals at the Commonwealth Games, European Athletics Championships and the 1964 Olympics. He moved into broadcasting, first as a commentator, then as head of sport at Channel 4 and then at Eurosport.

Milkha Singh, known as the 'The Flying Sikh' he was the first representative of independent India to win a gold medal at the British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

Barbara Inkpen, external-link competed at the Olympics in the high jump in 1968 and 1972 and also won Commonwealth gold.

Alan Lerwill, external-link long jumper won Commonwealth gold in 1974 and also competed at the 1968 and 1972 Olympic Games.

Abdalelah Haroun, external-link Qatari won World Championship bronze in the 400m in 2015.

Tim Johnston, external-link represented Britain in the Olympic marathon in 1968. Set a world record for the 30,000m on the track in 1965.

Karen MacLeod, external-link British long distance runner who competed in the marathon at the 1996 Olympic Games.

Bill Nankeville, external-link British middle distance runner and a four-time AAA mile champion.

Barry King, external-link British decathlete who competed at the 1972 Olympic Games. Double Commonwealth Games medallist.

Martin Hyman, external-link British long distance runner who competed in the 10,000m at the 1960 Olympic Games.

Dennis Johnson, external-link Jamaican sprinter who equalled the world record of 9.3 seconds for the 100-yard dash in 1961.

Pam Seabourne, external-link British hurdler who competed in the 80m hurdles at the 1952 Olympic Games.

Paul Nihill external-link , first British male athlete to compete in four Olympic Games consecutively. Won silver at the 1964 Games in the 50km race walk.

'Marvelous' Marvin Hagler is one of the greatest Middleweights in history

BOXING

Leon Spinks, American became the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world when he defeated Muhammad Ali in a split decision - in what is considered one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

Marvin Hagler, American boxer, known as 'Marvelous', was undisputed middleweight champion from 1980-87.

Sebastian Eubank, professional boxer and MMA fighter.

Brian London, held the British and Commonwealth heavyweight title from 1958 to 1959, and twice challenged for the world title, losing to Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali.

Thomas Nicholls, external-link English featherweight boxer won Olympic silver in 1956.

Nicky Booth, external-link former British and Commonwealth bantamweight champion.

Kirkland Laing, external-link Jamaican-born British boxer was a two-time winner of the British welterweight title and won the EBU welterweight title in 1990.

Hughroy Currie, external-link former British heavyweight boxing champion.

Danny McAlinden, external-link Northern Irish boxer was a former British and Commonwealth heavyweight boxing champion.

Brian Packer, external-link boxed at the 1964 Olympics for Great Britain.

Johnny Clark, external-link British boxer won British and European Bantamweight titles in 1973.

Orlando Martinez, external-link Cuban won gold at the 1972 Olympics.

Frankie Randall, external-link the American was a three-time light welterweight world champion.

Sergio Palma, external-link Argentinian boxer was WBA Super-Bantamweight champion from 1980-82.

Les Rackley, external-link English-born New Zealand based trainer whose boxers won 55 New Zealand championship titles.

Tony DeMarco, external-link American boxer was a world welterweight champion.

CLIMBING

Evelyn McNicol, external-link Scottish explorer and obstetrician was part of the first recorded Western 'all-women' Himalayan mountaineering expedition.

CRICKET

Eileen Ash, world's oldest former Test cricketer. Made her England debut in 1937 and played seven Tests either side of World War Two. She rang the bell at Lord's before England's victory in the 2017 Women's World Cup final.

Ted Dexter, legendary batsman played 62 Tests for England, 30 of which were as captain. Inducted into Cricket's Hall of Fame.

John Edrich, scored 5,138 runs from 77 Tests for England.

Mike Hendrick, played 30 Tests for England and represented Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Mary Cecilia Robinson, external-link played 14 Tests for England and scored two centuries against Australia.

Robin Jackman, external-link played in four Tests and 15 ODI's for England.

Donald Smith, external-link played three Tests for England.

Ted Dexter is regarded as one of England's greatest ever batsman

Alan Igglesden, played three Tests and four ODI's for England.

Joey Benjamin, St Kitts born, he played one Test and two ODI's for England.

Don Smith, external-link played three Tests for England against the West Indies in 1957 and had a spell as Sri Lanka coach in 1984.

Ian Thomson, external-link played five Tests for England and 425 first class games for Sussex.

Peter Arnold, external-link New Zealand cricketer played 174 First Class games for Northamptonshire and Canterbury.

Peter Wynne-Thomas, external-link English cricket writer and historian had the library at Nottinghamshire's Trent Bridge cricket ground named after him.

Colin McDonald, external-link Australian cricketer scored 3,107 runs in 47 Tests.

Alan Davidson, external-link Australian played 44 Tests, taking 186 wickets with best figures of 7-93.

Ashley Mallet, external-link Australian played 38 Tests between 1968 and 1980, took 132 wickets and is behind only Nathan Lyon and Hugh Trumble on Australia's list of most successful Test off-spinners.

Vivalyn Latty-Scott, external-link played 10 Tests and six ODI's for West Indies women.

Brian Adair, external-link served as President of the Scottish Cricket Union in 1983 and Chair in 1986.

Bruce Taylor, external-link played 30 Tests and two ODIs between 1965 and 1973 for New Zealand.

Edward Moore, external-link played for Ireland between 1991-1995.

Ezra Moseley, external-link West Indian cricketer played two Tests and nine ODI's.

Tim Selwood, external-link played in 20 First Class matches for Middlesex.

Terry Gunn, external-link English cricketer played 41 First Class matches for Sussex.

Dennis A'Court, external-link Welshman played 49 First Class matches for Gloucestershire.

Ivan Johnson, external-link Bahamian-born English cricketer, played for Worcestershire from 1972 to 1975.

David Kirby, external-link English cricketer, played 117 First Class matches for Cambridge University and Leicestershire, he also captained both sides.

Bandula Warnapura, external-link Sri Lankan cricketer played four matches and 12 ODI's for Sri Lanka.

Fred Goodall, external-link New Zealand cricket umpire, officiated in 24 Tests and 15 One-Day Internationals between 1965 and 1988.

British cycling coach Heiko Salzwedel pictured with Jonathan Dibben

CYCLING

Heiko Salzwedel, with British Cycling, he was involved in three Olympics, including helping a men's team pursuit squad that included Bradley Wiggins win gold in 2016.

Olivia Podmore, 2016 Olympian for New Zealand also competed at the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

Pete Smith, external-link British cyclist competed in the time trial at the 1968 Olympic Games.

Desiet Kidane, external-link Eritrean cyclist raced for the women's continental team.

Andy Fordham was known by the nickname 'The Viking'

DARTS

Andy Fordham, the 'Viking' won the 2004 BDO World Championship.

Kyle Anderson, Australian played in seven World Championships, where he threw a nine-dart finish in 2014.

Tony Ayres, external-link former PDC player.

David Jenkins was part of the British coaching team for diving at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

DIVING

David Jenkins, Great Britain's development lead coach for Dive London and was part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic coaching team.

EQUINE SPORTS

Trevor Hemmings, owned over 100 racehorses, three of which won the Grand National: Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011), and Many Clouds (2015). Also owned Preston North End football club.

Joe Mercer, legendary jockey rode from 1947 to 1985 and totalled 2,810 winners in Britain. He was the champion flat racing jockey in 1979.

Lorna Brooke, amateur jockey rode 17 winners under rules in Britain and Ireland and took more than 400 rides.

Prince Khalid Abdullah, owner and breeder of great racehorses including Frankel and Enable. Horses wearing his colours won 118 Group or Grade One races.

Rashid Al Maktoum, the older brother of Sheikh Mohammed, he was flat racing's champion owner in Britain sixth times and owned Derby winners Nashwan and Erhaab under Willie Carson.

Lord Vestey, external-link former Cheltenham Racecourse chairman.

Eric Eldin, external-link won 879 races in a career lasting until 1979. His biggest victory was in 1968 when Front Row won the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

Michael Pitt, external-link stable hand for Warren Greatrex Racing in Upper Lambourn.

Zoe Davison, British horse trainer who trained horses competing in National Hunt racing.

Sir Michael Oswald, external-link National Hunt Racing Adviser to Queen Elizabeth II and previously to the Queen Mother from 1970 to 2002.

Frank Ennis, external-link former Irish jockey and trainer.

Paddy McMahon, external-link the 1973 European showjumping champion came third in the 1973 BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.

Tiggy Hancock, external-link Irish pony rider won a team medal for her country at the European Championships in 2019.

Sarah Whitmore, external-link competed in individual dressage at the 1976 Olympic Games.

Gillian Sheen is the only Brit to win Olympic fencing gold

FENCING

Gillian Sheen, external-link the only fencer to have won Olympic gold for Great Britain. She also won Commonwealth gold in 1958.

FOOTBALL

Jimmy Greaves, a World Cup winner with England in 1966, he is Tottenham's leading goalscorer and scored a record 357 goals in the English top flight. Later forged a highly successful broadcasting career.

Ian St John, Scottish footballer scored 95 goals in 336 games for Liverpool and won 21 caps for Scotland. Enjoyed a TV career alongside Jimmy Greaves.

Roger Hunt, won the World Cup with England in 1966. Liverpool's all-time league goalscorer with 244.

Ray Kennedy, scored 71 goals in 212 games for Arsenal, winning the First Division and FA Cup double. He then scored 72 goals in 393 appearances for Liverpool, claiming five league titles and three European Cups.

Paul Mariner, played for England 35 times and won the FA Cup and Uefa Cup with Ipswich.

Colin Bell, played 394 games and scored 117 goals for Manchester City and won 48 England caps, scoring nine times.

Frank Worthington, one of football's great entertainers played 846 games for a variety of clubs and scored 267 goals.

Glenn Roeder, played for Arsenal, Queens Park Rangers, Newcastle United, and Watford. Also managed West Ham, Newcastle United and Watford and was part of England's coaching set up.

Ron Flowers, he was a non-playing member of the England squad which won the 1966 World Cup. He won 49 international caps and made 515 appearances for Wolves between 1952 and 1967.

Bertie Auld, a member of Celtic's famed Lisbon Lions who won the 1967 European Cup Final. He won three caps for Scotland.

Gerd Muller, he scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winning goal in the 1974 World Cup final. He also scored 547 goals in 594 competitive games during 15 years at Bayern Munich.

Maurice Watkins, British sports administrator and solicitor for Manchester United. He was also chairman of British Swimming, overseeing the team's successful Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympic cycles.

Julie Chipchase, In her playing days she represented Sheffield and Doncaster Belles before going onto to manage the Belles and Leeds United women. She then spent 15 years working for The Football Association in various roles.

Peter Lorimer, Leeds legend scored 151 times in 450 games for the Yorkshire club. He also won 21 caps for Scotland.

Terry Cooper, capped 20 times by England, he also played in over 250 games for Leeds.

Walter Smith, won 21 domestic honours in two spells in charge of Rangers and led them to the 2008 Uefa Cup final. He also had spells in charge of Everton and Scotland.

Tommy Docherty, he played 324 games for Preston North End and won 25 caps for Scotland before managing Chelsea and Manchester United.

Jim McLean, played 377 games for various Scottish clubs before becoming a legendary manager at Dundee United between 1971 and 1993. He led them to the Scottish Premier Division title in 1982-83 after consecutive League Cup triumphs in 1979 and 1980.

Dai Davies, he won 52 caps for Wales and played for Swansea City, Everton, Tranmere Rovers, Bangor City and Wrexham.

Liverpool legend Roger Hunt won the World Cup with England in 1966

Marvin Morgan, played for the likes of Aldershot, Shrewsbury Town and Plymouth Argyle in a career that spanned more than 200 appearances in the Football League.

Phil Dwyer, he spent 16 years with Cardiff and holds the club record for most appearances, having played 575 games for the Bluebirds. He also won 10 caps for Wales.

Cliff Marshall, external-link Everton's first black player, he also represented Miami Toros and Southport in the Football League before retiring aged just 22.

Max Windle, external-link first year footballer at Crawley Town Foundation Academy.

Johnnie Hills, external-link spent 11 years at Tottenham as an amateur and a professional and also played for Bristol Rovers.

Keith Morton, external-link played for Crystal Palace and Darlington.

Dylan Rich, died after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest during an FA Youth Cup game between West Bridgford Colts and Boston United.

Mike Smith, first non-Welshman to manage the national side he led Wales to the quarter-finals of the European Championship in 1976 and returned for a second spell in 1994. He also managed Hull City and Egypt.

Jimmy Gabriel, external-link played 256 times for Everton where he won a league title and FA Cup, before making a further 191 appearances for Southampton. He won two caps for Scotland and later managed in America and coached at Everton.

Ally Dawson, won five caps for Scotland and played over 200 times for Rangers.

John Grant external-link , played 224 games for Hibernian and won two caps for Scotland.

Jock Aird external-link , won four caps for Scotland and two for New Zealand.

Eddie Connachan external-link , played twice for Scotland.

Colin Baker, external-link played over 300 games for Cardiff and won seven caps for Wales. Was part of the 1958 World Cup squad.

Derek Ufton, English footballer and cricketer won one cap for England and played 149 First Class matches for Kent.

Doug Holden, he played 419 games, scoring 40 goals, for Bolton Wanderers and won five caps for England.

Peter Swan, he played 275 games for Sheffield Wednesday and won 19 caps for England.

John Angus, he played over 430 games for Burnley and won one cap for England.

Fred Hill, external-link he played over 375 games for Bolton Wanderers and won two caps for England.

Alan McLoughlin, played for the likes of Wigan, Portsmouth and Aston Villa and won 42 caps for Ireland.

Dr Jozef Venglos, he was first manager from outside Britain or Ireland to take charge of a top-flight English team when he was appointed by Aston Villa in 1990. He also managed Celtic and Czechoslovakia.

Jimmy Robson, scored 100 goals in 242 appearances for Burnley and was part of the side that won the First Division title in 1960.

Andrew Devine, Liverpool fan who was the 97th victim of the Hillsborough tragedy.

John Sillett, managed Coventry between 1986-90 and led them to glory in the 1987 FA Cup final. Also played for Chelsea.

George Curtis, played 487 times for Coventry and was joint manager when they won the 1987 FA Cup.

Tony Collins, external-link the Football League's first black manager led Rochdale to the 1962 League Cup final. Played for Rochdale, Watford and Crystal Palace.

James Dean, striker who played for the likes of Stalybridge Celtic, Chorley and FC Halifax Town.

Alan Miller, played for Arsenal, West Brom and Blackburn Rovers. Also won four caps for England U-21s.

Lee Collins, English footballer, who played 408 games in the Football League.

Sam Oji, English footballer who played for the likes of Birmingham, Doncaster, Bristol Rovers and Leyton Orient.

Guy Shuttleworth external-link , played for Corinthian Casuals and 25 First Class cricket games for Cambridge University.

Zaki Anwari, Afghanistan U-23 player fell from an aircraft at Kabul airport.

Leslie Brown external-link , played for Wimbledon and won three caps for Great Britain at the 1960 Olympics.

Giampiero Boniperti external-link , Juventus legend who played for Italy in the 1950 and 1954 World Cups.

Charlie Gallagher, external-link former Celtic player who played twice for the Republic of Ireland.

John Mortimore, external-link played 249 games for Chelsea and later managed the club as well as Benfica.

Geoff Barnett, external-link played 59 games for Everton and also for Arsenal.

Len Ashurst, external-link played 409 times for Sunderland. Managed 10 clubs including Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland. He was inducted into the League Managers Association Hall of Fame in 2014.

Max Griggs, owner of Rushden & Diamonds FC.

Julie Chipchase managed Doncaster Belles for six years and was their director of football.

Phil Chisnall, external-link played for Manchester United and Liverpool.

Peter Willis, external-link the referee took charge of the 1982 League Cup final and 1985 FA Cup final.

Bernard Tapie, external-link legendary and controversial Marseille chairman.

Terry Long, external-link played a then record 442 games for Crystal Palace - his only club.

Eddie Presland, external-link played for West Ham and Crystal Palace and First Class cricket for Essex.

Jean-Pierre Adams, former France international spent 39 years in a coma after errors during knee surgery.

Mick Bates, external-link played 187 times for Leeds United and also had spells at Walsall and Bradford City.

Arthur Smith, external-link England's oldest former professional footballer at 106, he played briefly for Bury and Leicester.

Daniel Guerini, Lazio youth team player and former Italian U-16 international died aged just 19.

Jake Allely, external-link represented Northern Ireland at the Homeless World Cup in Mexico in 2018.

Sid Watson, external-link played over 300 times for Mansfield.

Robbie Cooke, external-link played for Peterborough United, Cambridge United and Brentford.

Tony Scott, external-link played for West Ham United, Aston Villa, Torquay United and Exeter.

Jeff Barmby, external-link played for York City, Goole Town and Scarborough.

Alan Fox, external-link made 350 appearances for Wrexham and also played for Hartlepool United, Bradford City and Wales U-23s.

Dave Dunmore, external-link played for Leyton Orient, York City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Andy Higgins, external-link played for Chester City, Port Vale and Rochdale.

Ernie Moss, external-link made 539 appearances and scored a club record 192 goals for Chesterfield.

Johnny Williamson, external-link played for Manchester City and also Blackburn Rovers.

Keith Bambridge, external-link played for Rotherham United, Darlington and Halifax Town.

Alan Woods, external-link played 228 times for York. Capped at youth level by England while at Tottenham.

Ian Riddell, external-link played for St Mirren and Berwick Rangers.

Joe McInnes, external-link Scottish footballer played for Kilmarnock, Partick Thistle and Stirling Albion.

Billy Reid, external-link played for Motherwell and Airdrie.

Bobby Waddell, external-link Scottish footballer played for Dundee and East Fife.

Ken Ronaldson, external-link Scottish footballer played for Aberdeen, Bristol Rovers and Gillingham.

Peter McNamee, external-link played 303 times for Peterborough.

Tommy Leishman, external-link played 107 times for Liverpool and also Stranraer and St Mirren.

Bobby Stein, external-link Scotsman played for Raith Rovers and Montrose.

Ray Aspden, external-link played 297 times for Rochdale.

Derek Tomkinson, external-link played for Port Vale, Macclesfield Town and Crewe Alexandra.

Martin Burleigh, external-link played for Darlington, Carlisle United, Hartlepool United and Newcastle United.

Gerry Jones, external-link played briefly for Stoke City, Macclesfield Town and Stafford Rangers.

Ken Worden, external-link managed in Australia for the likes of Hobart Juventus and also the Malaysia national team.

John Fitzpatrick, external-link made 117 appearances and scored eight goals for Manchester United.

Eddie McLaren, external-link played 184 times for Reading.

Davie Sneddon, external-link played 355 games for various clubs including Dundee and Preston North End.

Chic McLelland, external-link played 397 games for various Scottish clubs and managed Montrose.

Mike Sutton, external-link made 138 appearances and scored nine goals for Chester.

Tom Docherty, external-link played 291 games for various English clubs (1947-1958).

George Hudson external-link , played 296 games and scored 162 goals for various English clubs.

Les Riggs, external-link played for Gillingham and Newport County. Managed Ramsgate and Margate.

Colin Withers, external-link played 245 games in the Football League.

Known as Colin 'The King' Bell, in 2004 Man City fans voted to name a stand inside the Etihad Stadium

Clint Boulton, external-link played 506 games for Port Vale and Torquay United.

Tosh Chamberlain, external-link played 187 games for Fulham.

Tony Gregory, external-link played for Luton Town and Dover.

Bobby Kellard external-link , represented the likes of Southend, Leicester and England youth.

John Jeffers, external-link played 240 games in the Football League.

Johnny Williams, external-link played 374 games for Watford.

Peter Gillott, external-link played eight games for England youth and represented Barnsley.

Barrie Mitchell, external-link represented Dunfermline, Preston, York and Vancouver Whitecaps.

Frank Burrows, Scottish football player for Swindon Town and Scunthorpe United - also managed Portsmouth.

Laurie Sheffield, external-link Welsh footballer for Newport County, Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town.

Louis Bimpson, external-link played for Liverpool, Blackburn Rovers and Rochdale.

John Sewell, external-link played for Charlton Athletic, Crystal Palace and managed St Louis Stars.

Joe Laidlaw, external-link played for Middlesbrough, Carlisle United and Doncaster Rovers.

Ron Rafferty, external-link played 264 games for Grimsby Town.

John Gibbons, external-link represented QPR and Ipswich Town.

Whelan Ward, external-link played 149 games and scored 37 goals for Bradford City.

Peter Hindley, external-link played 511 games in the Football League and won one cap for England U-23.

Columb McKinley, external-link Scottish footballer who played for Airdrie and Dumbarton.

Ken Roberts, external-link Welsh footballer played 38 games for Aston Villa and managed Chester.

Robert Bainbridge, external-link played for York City, Frickley Athletic and Selby Town.

Graham Day, external-link made 265 appearances for Bristol Rovers and Portland Timbers.

John James, external-link played for Port Vale, Chester and Tranmere Rovers.

John Kirkham external-link , played 100 times for Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Alan Woan, external-link made 289 Football League appearances.

Leopoldo Luque, external-link Argentinian footballer won the 1978 World Cup.

John Manning, external-link made 367 appearances in the Football League.

Mike Renshaw, external-link English-born American footballer, who two caps for the USA.

Jack Bolton, external-link Scottish footballer, played for Greenock Morton, Raith Rovers and Ipswich Town.

Harry Clark, external-link played for Darlington and Sheffield Wednesday.

Micky Dulin, external-link former Tottenham Hotspur player.

Steve Jagielka, made 244 appearances in the Football League.

Terry Melling, external-link scored 40 goals in 129 Football League appearances.

Alan Slough, external-link played for Luton Town and Fulham.

Willie Whigham, external-link played for Middlesbrough and Falkirk.

Mickey Lewis, external-link played for Derby County and managed Oxford United and Doncaster Rovers.

Ron Phoenix, external-link formerly of Manchester City.

Peter Goy external-link , goalkeeper for Arsenal and Southend United.

George Reynolds, English businessman and owner of Darlington.

Walter Borthwick, external-link played for Brighton & Hove Albion, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Dunfermline Athletic and managed Arbroath and Hearts.

Peter Gelson, external-link played 516 games for Brentford.

Steve Perks, external-link made 243 appearances in the Football League.

Frank Brogan, external-link Scottish footballer, played for the likes of Celtic and Ipswich Town.

George Patterson, external-link played for Hull City and York City.

John Carpenter, external-link Irish referee who took charge of the 1982 UEFA Cup final.

Colin Appleton, external-link played for Leicester City and managed Swansea City, Hull City and Exeter City.

Roy Butler, external-link Irish footballer played for Waterford FC.

Steve Conroy, external-link played for Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Rochdale.

John Sludden, external-link Scottish footballer who played 342 games in the Football League.

Len Badger, external-link former Sheffield United played 458 games for the Blades. Capped at every level for England bar the senior side.

Chris Chilton, external-link played 415 games and scored 193 goals for Hull City.

Eric Winstanley, external-link played for Barnsley and Chesterfield and won five caps for England U-18's.

Spencer Whelan, external-link played over 200 games for Chester City.

Luis Del Sol, external-link earned several Ballon d'Or nominations during a career that saw him play for the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus.

Jack Bertolini, external-link played over 250 games for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Paul Cahill, external-link played for the likes of Portsmouth and Tranmere before moving to the American Soccer League.

Ray Ruffett, external-link played for the likes of Luton Town and Cambridge United.

Glenn Roeder led West Ham to a seventh-place finish in the Premier League in 2002 before he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April 2003.

Brian Sherratt external-link , played in the Football League for Barnsley, Stoke City and Nottingham Forest.

Paul Linger, external-link played for Charlton Athletic and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Billy Lamont, external-link played in the Football League for Albion Rovers and Cheltenham Town. He also managed Hamilton, Patrick Thistle, Falkirk and Dumbarton.

George Kinnell, external-link Scottish footballer, played in the Football League for Middlesbrough, Sunderland and Stoke City.

Walter Cameron, external-link former Arbroath player.

Alf Patrick, external-link scored 117 goals in 241 league and cup appearances for York City.

Billy Webb external-link , played for Stockport and Leicester.

Andy Porter, external-link Scottish footballer who played for Watford and Hamilton Academical.

Laurie Sheffield, external-link played for the likes of Newport County, Rotherham, Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town.

Maurice Price external-link , part of the Republic of Ireland coaching staff under Jack Charlton.

Ian Hamilton, played for Bristol Rovers and Newport County.

Kenny McDevitt, played 237 games for Tranmere Rovers.

Arthur Bramley, played for Mansfield Town.

FUNDRAISING

Captain Sir Tom Moore, the fundraiser made international headlines in 2020 when he raised money for charity in the run-up to his 100th birthday during the Covid pandemic.

GAELIC SPORT

Jerry O'Riordan external-link , All-Ireland championship winner with Kerry senior football team.

Theo English external-link was the longest-serving midfielder in the Tipperary senior hurling team.

Tommy Kenny external-link , second president of the Ladies' Gaelic Football Association (1977-79).

Brendan Og Duffy external-link , Monaghan's U20 captain.

Joshua Griggs external-link was a Gaelic Footballer for Brackaville Owen Roes.

Eamonn Breslin external-link played for Dublin between 1963-68.

Alan Kane external-link won seven Donegal and one Ulster title for St Joseph's and Aodh Ruadh.

Harry Donnelly, a Gaelic footballer for Offaly.

GOLF

Lee Elder, first black man to play at the Masters was part of the opening ceremony at this year's event in Augusta in April. He won four PGA Tour events during his career.

Lionel Platts, external-link finished seventh in the PGA Order of Merit in both 1964 and 1965. He played in the 1965 Ryder Cup.

Billy Maxwell, external-link American won eight times on the PGA Tour and played in the 1963 Ryder Cup.

Bruce Fleisher, external-link won once on the PGA Tour and is a former US Amateur winner.

David Snell, external-link Englishman won five professional tournaments.

Bob McCallister, external-link American golfer won two PGA Tour events.

Brian Bamford, external-link British golfer who won the Schweppes PGA Close Championship in 1961.

Fredrik Andersson Hed, external-link Swede won the 2010 Italian Open.

HOCKEY

John Land, external-link British hockey player who played at the 1964 Olympic Games.

Jane Nockolds, external-link International hockey umpire and National Development Manager with England Hockey.

MEDIA

BBC Sport looks back at the career of legendary Formula One commentator Murray Walker

Murray Walker, legendary motorsport commentator and journalist. He provided television commentary of live Formula One coverage for the BBC between 1976 and 1996, and for ITV between 1997 and 2001.

Kevin Gearey, sports correspondent joined the BBC in March 1979 and appeared on BBC News bulletins across television and radio, covering a range of sporting events.

Dom Busby, he worked at the BBC for more than 30 years across many local radio stations, and more recently BBC Sport and BBC Radio 5 Live.

Lance Hardy, BBC Sport producer, author and journalist.

Renton Laidlaw, former BBC golf correspondent, broadcaster and journalist.

Steve Docherty, external-link a senior director who worked on the BBC's coverage of snooker events for over 25 years.

Alan Hart, the BBC's former head of sport served as controller of BBC One from 1981 until 1984, during which time he commissioned the popular drama EastEnders. He spent a long period as editor of Grandstand and was also editor of the coverage of the Olympics and the BBC's Sports Review of the Year shows.

Gerard Sinstadt, from 1970 to 1982, he covered four World Cups for ITV and later worked on Olympic Games for the BBC as well as reporting on football.

Martin Johnson, external-link worked as a cricket correspondent of The Independent, sports feature writer at the Daily Telegraph and as a writer for The Sunday Times.

John Charles Woodcock, external-link cricket correspondent for The Times from 1954 until 1987.

David Lacey, external-link long standing football correspondent for the Guardian.

Simon Greenberg, external-link leading sports media executive, Fleet Street journalist and former communications director for Chelsea.

Pedro Gomez external-link , American journalist, who covered 25 Baseball World Series.

Alan Hill, external-link English cricket biographer, he won The Cricket Society/MCC Book of the Year award twice.

Bleddyn Jones, external-link Welsh rugby commentator who worked principally for BBC Radio Leicester, commentating on Leicester Tigers matches from 1987.

Gordon Brooks, external-link photographer, photojournalist, cricket journalist and newspaper director.

MOTORSPORT

Sir Frank Williams, founder and former team principal of the Williams Racing Formula 1 team. During his time with Williams, the team won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles.

Max Mosley, the British racing driver became FIA president in 1993-2009.

Sabine Schmitz external-link , German racing legend known as the Queen of the Nurburgring. She was a regular on the BBC's flagship motor racing show Top Gear.

During Sir Frank Williams' time with Williams, the team won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles, and dominated much of the 1980s and 1990s.

Dean Berta Vinales external-link , a FIM Supersport 300 World Championships rider.

Gerald Ashmore external-link , participated four Formula One World Championship Grands Prix.

Keith Greene external-link competed in six Formula One Grands Prix.

Peter Williams external-link was a motorcyclist who raced in eight Isle of Man TT's.

Ken Middleditch external-link , British speedway racer.

Taffy Owen, external-link Welsh international speedway rider.

Colin Pratt, external-link British speedway racer and later promoter of the Coventry Bees who compete in the British Elite League.

Alan Grahame, external-link 1982 British speedway runner-up and 1984 World Speedway championship finalist.

Hubert Auriol, external-link three-time Dakar rally champion.

Chris Conn, external-link finished 10th in the 1966 500cc World Championship.

Chris Vincent, external-link British motorcycle sidecar racer.

Fausto Gresini, external-link Italian motorcycle racer who was the 1985 and 1987 world champion.

Paul Smart, external-link English short circuit motorcycle road racer, raced in 10 Grands Prix.

Tony Dron, external-link British motor racing driver and writer.

Romolo Tavoni, external-link Italian sports executive for Ferrari.

NETBALL

Margaret Forsyth external-link , double world champion and former New Zealand netball coach.

Tilly Hirst external-link , a member of the New Zealand team that won the 1967 world title.

Jacques Rogge served as the eighth IOC president between 2001 and 2013

OLYMPIC SPORT

Jacques Rogge competed at three Olympics and was later elected the president of the IOC from 2001-2013.

PARA-SPORT

James Muirhead external-link , five-time Paralympic swimming champion and 13-time Paralympic medallist.

George Monaghan external-link was a four-time Paralympian and three-time Paralympic medallist.

David Heaton external-link , five-time Paralympic fencer, who competed at London 2012.

Bibian Mentel Spee external-link dominated Paralympic snowboarding for nearly two decades winning three Paralympic gold medals.

Curtis Lovejoy external-link , the American won double Paralympic gold at Sydney 2000 and was also a double world champion.

Nicholas Springer external-link was part of the American gold-medal winning team that dominated wheelchair rugby and also won bronze at London 2012.

Antonio Delgado, the Spaniard won double Paralympic gold in 1976.

John Townsend, former head coach of GB Wheelchair Fencing.

ROWING

William Windham external-link competed at the 1952 Olympic Games for Team GB.

Simon Crosse, Team GB rower who competed at the 1960 Olympic Games.

RUGBY LEAGUE

David Rose, a dual code Scottish rugby player, won the Rugby League World Cup for Great Britain in 1954.

Jeff Grayshon external-link became the oldest player to have represented Great Britain having been recalled for the last two of his 24 international appearances in the 1985 home series against New Zealand.

Dave Bolton scored 127 tries in 300 games for Wigan and won 23 caps for Great Britain.

Bob Fulton external-link , a former Australian captain and later head coach for his national side.

Liam Walsh external-link played six games for Widnes and also represented England academy.

Dick Huddart, former Great Britain international, played over 200 games for St Helens.

Jeff Grayshon made over 750 appearances for the likes of Bradford Northern, Leeds and Dewsbury

Glyn Moses external-link , the oldest surviving player to have represented St Helens RFC at competitive senior level and the club's oldest international.

Roger Owen external-link , dual code player with two rugby league international caps for Wales.

Ged Dunn, external-link scored 160 tries from 296 appearances for Hull KR.

Les Bettinson, external-link played over 300 times for Salford and later became Great Britain's tour manager.

John Dickinson, external-link played once for England and 160 times for St Helens.

Cliff Hill, external-link played 192 games for Wigan and once for Great Britain.

David Sampson, external-link played 279 times for Bramley and coached at Castleford.

Tommy Finn, external-link played 375 games for Hull City.

Ken McCaffery external-link , Australian international played in 12 Test matches.

Tommy Raudonikis, external-link was capped 40 times for Australia.

Peter Dimond, external-link played 10 times for Australia.

Stephen Holgate, the Super League Grand Final winner played once for England.

Alan Hardman, won an international cap for England.

Siobhan Cattigan won 19 caps between 2018 and 2021

RUGBY UNION

Siobhan Cattigan, Scotland international and Stirling County back row won 19 caps between 2018 and 2021, having made her debut against Wales during the 2018 Six Nations.

John Pullin, played 42 times for England and seven appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

John Dawes, Welshman won 22 caps for Wales, captaining them six times and played four times for the British and Irish Lions.

Sandy Carmichael, won 50 caps for Scotland across 11 years and played on the 1971 & 1974 British and Irish Lions tours.

Ernie Michie, external-link played for Scotland, Barbarians and the British and Irish Lions.

Gary Callander external-link , captained Scotland in five of his six caps.

Ray McLoughlin external-link , Irish international who played 40 times for Ireland and three caps for the British and Irish Lions.

Dave Egerton external-link , former England international who played over 150 matches for Bath.

Phil Horrocks-Taylor, external-link won nine England caps and a British and Irish Lions cap.

Nick Drake-Lee external-link , Leicester Tigers forward won eight England caps.

Alan Ashcroft, external-link played 16 times for England and was part of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia and New Zealand in 1959.

J. V. Smith external-link , the oldest former England player and oldest former RFU President.

Terry Davies external-link , Welsh full-back played 21 times for his nation and twice for the British and Irish Lions.

Max Wiltshire external-link , Aberavon and Wales second row won four caps.

Haydn Morris, external-link scored two tries in his three Test matches for Wales.

Ross Mohring external-link , Dragons academy player.

Owain Williams, external-link played over 500 times in his career, including one cap for Wales. Williams captained Wales sevens and played for the Barbarians.

Keith Macdonald external-link , the Scot played six times for his country.

Ronnie Kavanagh external-link , played 35 times for Ireland.

Alex Evans, external-link played for Cwmllynfell RFC.

Sam Domoni external-link , the Fijian international played in the 1991 World Cup and domestically for London Irish and Saracens.

Hannes Viljoen external-link , South African international won six international caps.

Gary Halpin external-link , Irish international with 11 caps. The Kilkenny prop is best remembered for his try against the All Blacks in 1995.

Jack Adams played for Gloucester and Bristol Bears.

Sean Wainui, New Zealand Under-20 and Maori All Blacks centre.

Jean-Pierre Bastiat external-link , won the 1977 Six Nations Grand Slam with France.

Welshman John Dawes captained the Lions on the 1971 tour of New Zealand, still the Lions' only series win over the All Blacks.

Noel Elliott external-link , former Munster forward.

Henri Rancoule external-link , a five-time winner of the Five Nations rugby championship between 1955-1962.

Massimo Cuttitta external-link , former Scotland scrum coach and Italian international with 70 caps for Italy.

George Skudder external-link , former All Blacks winger.

Hector Silva, external-link played 24 times for Argentina and coached his country at the 1987 World Cup.

Marcelo Campo, external-link played in the 1987 World Cup for Argentina.

Kathy Flores, external-link was US women's national team head coach until January 2011.

Colin Loader scored three times in four Test matches for New Zealand.

Marco Bollesan, Italian rugby player, played 47 games for Italy, 37 of them were as captain.

Brian Whitcombe, former Bradford RFC forward.

Adelina Corbanese, played for Italy Women between 1986 and 2003, she became European champion at the 2002 FIRA Women's European Nations Cup.

SAILING

William Bentsen, external-link American won 1972 Olympic gold and bronze in 1964.

SNOOKER

Doug Mountjoy, the Welshman won the 1977 Masters, 1988 UK Championship and was runner-up at the 1981 World Championship to Steve Davis.

Steve Longworth external-link , former professional snooker player.

SWIMMING

Jean Botham, competed in two events at the 1952 Olympics and won bronze for England in the 440 yards freestyle relay at the 1954 Commonwealth Games.

TABLE TENNIS

Chester Barnes, external-link was the English number one table tennis player for most of the 1960s and 1970s. Upon retirement, he took up a post with the Martin Pipe racing stables as an assistant.

Despite Manolo Santana famously saying "grass is for cows", he won Wimbledon in 1966.

TENNIS

Manolo Santana, became the first Spaniard to claim one of the four major tennis events, Santana won the French Open in 1961 and 1964 and the 1965 US Open.

Shirley Fry, external-link won the singles title at all four Grand Slam events, as well as 13 doubles titles, and was ranked number one in the world in 1956.

Budge Patty, external-link his career spanned a period of 15 years after World War II. He won two Grand Slam singles titles in 1950 at French Open and at Wimbledon.

Jane Grimes external-link , the second female USTA president and 2014 inductee into the Tennis Hall of Fame.

Julie Ditty, external-link reached number 89 in the world.

Tony Trabert external-link , the American was a former amateur world number one and was a long-time tennis author, TV commentator, instructor, and motivational speaker.

Bill Sidwell, reached five Grand Slam doubles finals, winning once, at the 1949 US National Championships.

WINTER SPORTS

Jeannette Altwegg, external-link 1952 figure skating Olympic gold medallist and 1948 Olympic bronze medallist.

Edgar Meddings external-link , the former RAF pilot competed at the 1948 Winter Olympics in the four-man bobsleigh.

Glynne Thomas, external-link represented Great Britain at the 1961 & 1972 ice hockey World Championships.

Julie Pomagalski, Frenchwoman was the 1999 snowboard cross World Champion and a double winter Olympian (2002 and 2006).

WRESTLING

Graeme English, external-link competed at the 1988 Olympic Games.