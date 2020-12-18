How to cast your Sports Personality vote by phone

Here are the phone numbers you need to cast your vote for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021.

From UK mobiles, dial 6 22 82 followed by the two digits that correspond to your choice. Similarly, it's 09015 22 82 and the two digits that correspond to your choice if you are calling from a UK landline.

01 Tom Daley

02 Tyson Fury

03 Adam Peaty

04 Emma Raducanu

05 Raheem Sterling

06 Sarah Storey

Calls to the short number from your mobile cost 15p. Calls to the long number cost 15p plus your network's access charge. Please ask the bill payer's permission. Go here for full terms and privacy notice.

The vote will open and close as announced in the live show on 19 December 2021. Please do not vote if you are watching on demand.

You can also vote for free online. Full details on how to do so can be found here. You can find our FAQs on voting here.

