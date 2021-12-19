Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Gareth Southgate has been named Coach of the Year and England men Team of the Year at the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year show.

Southgate led the Three Lions to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

But in reaching the final, England ended their 55-year wait for a major final since the 1966 World Cup triumph.

It is the second time Southgate, 51, has been named Coach of the Year, having first won the award in 2018.

England men last won the Team of the Year award in 1966.

Southgate has been England manager since September 2016 and recently signed a new contract until December 2024.

He initially took over as caretaker manager from Sam Allardyce before being appointed permanently two months later.

In 2018, he led England to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years, while under his tenure, they also finished third in the Uefa Nations League.

The defeat by Italy in the Euros final was England's only loss in 2021.

In total, England have won 44 of their 68 matches under Southgate, with 14 defeats and 10 draws.