Sports Personality winners: Who won the awards in 2021?
Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality
Who were the winners at this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards?
Sports Personality of the Year
Name: Emma Raducanu
Sport: Tennis
Key achievement: Won the US Open at the age of 18, ending Britain's 44-year wait for a women's Grand Slam singles champion.
Coach of the Year & Team of the Year
Name: Gareth Southgate (Coach of the Year) & England men's football (Team of the Year)
Key achievement: Reached the final of Euro 2020 - their first major final in 55 years
World Sport Star of the Year
Name: Rachael Blackmore
Sport: Horse racing
Key achievement: Became the first female rider to win the Grand National
Lifetime Achievement Award
Name: Simone Biles
Sport: Gymnastics
Key achievement: Four-time Olympic champion who speaks out about experiences as a survivor of abuse and her mental health struggles
Helen Rollason Award
Name: Jen Beattie
Sport: Football
Key achievement: Uses platform as Arsenal and Scotland footballer to encourage others to get screened for breast cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2020
Unsung Hero
Name: Sam Barlow
Sam Barlow was nominated by the Fit Mums and Friends group she set up in Hull in 2009 to bring women together to get active. It has since grown to be all-inclusive, including children and dads, with 11 adult groups and four junior athletics groups across Hull - while she also delivers a programme for schools in local areas without sport and athletics provision. After losing her husband, Mike, to cancer last year, Barlow also started a fitness and support group for people experiencing loss which continues to inspire other volunteers and coaches.
Young Sports Personality of the Year
Name: Sky Brown
Sport: Skateboarding
Key achievement: Won women's park bronze in Tokyo, making her Great Britain's youngest Olympic medallist of all time at the age of 13 years and 28 days
