The winner of BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021 will be revealed during a live show on BBC One on Sunday.

A shortlist of six contenders was announced on Monday for the award.

The nominees are diver Tom Daley, boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, tennis player Emma Raducanu, footballer Raheem Sterling and Para-cyclist Dame Sarah Storey.

Voting will be open to the public during the programme, which starts at 18:45 GMT.

Gary Lineker, Clare Balding, Gabby Logan and Alex Scott will present the 68th annual awards from Salford's MediaCity, although there will be no studio audience.

The public can vote by phone or online on the night for the main award, with full details announced during the show, and you can also follow along on the BBC Sport website.

Other awards to be announced include Young Sports Personality of the Year, Team and Coach of the Year, World Sport Star of the Year and Unsung Hero.

On Saturday, American gymnast Simone Biles was named as the winner of the Lifetime Achievement award.

The show will celebrate 12 months of incredible sporting action, which featured the Olympics and Paralympics.

Other notable moments include Raducanu's historic US Open triumph, England's run to the Euro 2020 final and Chelsea winning the Champions League.