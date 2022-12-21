Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Football volunteer Mike Alden has been honoured with the 2022 BBC Sports Personality Unsung Hero award.

A brittle bone disease diagnosis at the age of four did not stop him playing football in his childhood - and he has since encouraged others to play by setting up Park Knowle Football Club.

Based in one of Bristol's most deprived areas, it is open to players of all ages and ability.

Alden's wife, sons and daughter also volunteer at Park Knowle FC.

As a family they collectively give around 100 hours each week to the club, which has been running for 10 years.

After receiving the award, Alden said: "Wow. I didn't expect that.

"I think everyone should be included in everything. With our youth teams we've got kids as young as seven. You never know, one day one of them might be sat here."

Alden was born and bred in Knowle West and has been involved in community football for the past 25 years.

Park Knowle FC provides five disability teams, veterans teams, girls teams and boys teams.

And Alden, who has broken nearly every bone in his body, insists "nobody gets turned away. If you want to join the club, you get to play".

The Unsung Hero award recognises the volunteers in sport making a difference in their communities.

Also nominated were Rukhsana Hussain (Leicester), Nooh Omar Ibrahim (Cardiff), Mary O'Hagan (Ballyronan), Anna Pim (Belfast), Dave Thompson (Aberdeen), Helen Thornton (Ipswich) and Becca Todd (Bristol).

Last year, Sam Barlow, founder of Humberside fitness club Fitmums & Friends, won the award.