Team GB's Gadirova wins Young Personality award

British world champion gymnast Jessica Gadirova has been named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year 2022.

The 18-year-old became just the fifth individual British world champion when she won floor gold in November.

That triumph came after Gadirova successfully defended her European floor title in Munich in August.

Among three World Championship medals in Liverpool, she also became the first British woman to win a world all-around medal, with bronze in that event.

"To be in the home crowd at Liverpool was such an incredible experience," said Gadriova.

"The girls were just amazing. To come second in the team final was amazing. Then to top it all off, achieving gold on the floor.

"I knew it was the last competition so I gave it all, blocked everything out and put the best performance out for Great Britain."

In a stellar year, Gadirova also helped Great Britain win European and world team event silver medals alongside her twin sister, Jennifer.

"Jennifer just means the world to me, we've grown up side by side," said Gadirova. "To be in the floor final with me just melts my heart. I couldn't imagine not being there with her."

That silver at the World Championships was the best result ever achieved by the British women's team in the event at the competition.

Skateboarder Sky Brown, who won the award last year, and the 2020 winner, diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, also made the final shortlist.

Brown, 14, successfully defended her X Games title and also won gold on the Dew Tour, while Spendolini-Sirieix took medals at all three of the year's major meets - including two golds at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

The judging panel consisted of Euro 2022 winner Ellen White, Olympic champion gymnast Max Whitlock, Paralympic swimmer Ellie Robinson and representatives from Blue Peter, BBC Sport and the Youth Sport Trust.