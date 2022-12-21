Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

England's Lionesses have been named BBC Sports Personality Team of the Year 2022, while head coach Sarina Wiegman has won Coach of the Year.

Wiegman guided England to Euros victory in the summer, the nation's first major women's football trophy.

England are unbeaten in 26 games since Wiegman's appointment in 2021.

Captained by Leah Williamson, the Euros victory over Germany also marked England's first major football trophy since the men's 1966 World Cup triumph.

Wiegman, 53, who was appointed in 2021 having won Euro 2017 with the Netherlands, steered England to a famous victory in July which catapulted women's football into the spotlight in England.

The Lionesses won all six of their Euros matches, topping their group and going on to beat Spain and Sweden to set up a final against Germany.

They claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory at Wembley with Ella Toone opening the scoring before Chloe Kelly bagged the famous winner in extra time.

They then qualified for the 2023 World Cup with a 100% record, without conceding a goal.

England's men won last year's Team of the Year award and Gareth Southgate was Coach of the Year following their own Euros campaign, where they reached the final but were beaten by Italy on penalties.