Last updated on .From the section Sports Personality

Mead becomes the first women's footballer to win the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award

Who were the winners at this year's BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards?

Sports Personality of the Year

Mead crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2022

Name: Beth Mead

Sport: Football

Key achievement: Mead starred at this summer's Euro 2022, where she helped the Lionesses to glory at Wembley, England's first ever major women's football trophy.

The 27-year-old's stellar performances at Euro 2022 saw her named the Player of the Tournament as well as winning the Golden Boot with six goals and five assists.

Read more here

Team of the Year & Coach of the Year

England's Lionesses and Sarina Wiegman win team and coach of the year

Name: England's Lionesses and Sarina Wiegman

Sport: Football

Key achievement: Wiegman guided England to Euros victory in the summer, the nation's first major women's football trophy.

England are unbeaten in 26 games since Wiegman's appointment in 2021.

Captained by Leah Williamson, the Euros victory over Germany also marked England's first major football trophy since the men's 1966 World Cup triumph.

Read more here

World Sport Star of the Year

Name: Lionel Messi

Sport: Football

Key achievement: Messi, 35, led Argentina to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar.

The Paris St-Germain forward won the tournament's Golden Ball - awarded to the best player - after scoring seven goals at his fifth World Cup.

Messi scored twice in the World Cup final and also converted a penalty in the shootout as Argentina beat holders France 4-2 on penalties following a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Read more here

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sports Personality 2022: Usain Bolt wins BBC Lifetime Achievement Award

Name: Usain Bolt

Sport: Athletics

Key achievement: Bolt, 36, is the fastest sprinter in history and retired in August 2017 as a 19-time global champion.

He was crowned Olympic 100m and 200m champion at three successive Games - Beijing 2008, London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Read more here

Helen Rollason Award

Burrow & Sinfield recognised for charity work

Name: Rob Burrow

Sport: Rugby league

Key achievement: Burrow was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019 - two years after retiring from a 17-year career.

He was given the award for relentless fundraising and raising awareness of MND while battling the illness himself.

Burrow's ex-Leeds Rhinos team-mate and close friend Kevin Sinfield received a special BBC award for undertaking a series of fundraising challenges while championing MND research.

Read more here

Unsung Hero

Unsung Hero 2022: Bristol's Mike Alden wins

Name: Mike Alden

Sport: Football

Achievement: A brittle bone disease diagnosis at the age of four did not stop Alden playing football in his childhood - and he has since encouraged others to play by setting up Park Knowle Football Club.

Based in one of Bristol's most deprived areas, it is open to players of all ages and ability.

Read more here

Young Sports Personality of the Year

Team GB's Gadirova wins Young Personality award

Name: Jessica Gadirova

Sport: Gymnastics

Achievement: The 18-year-old became just the fifth individual British world champion when she won floor gold in November.

That triumph came after Gadirova successfully defended her European floor title in Munich in August.

She also became the first British woman to win a world all-around medal, with bronze in that event.

Read more here