Mead crowned Sports Personality of the Year 2022

England's Beth Mead is targeting a return for the World Cup in 2023 after becoming the first female footballer to win BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

Mead won the Golden Boot and was player of the tournament as England claimed a historic Euro 2022 triumph.

The 27-year-old Arsenal forward arrived at the awards on crutches after an Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury against Manchester United in November.

"I will do my utmost to get to the World Cup," she said.

"This is an injury where you can have good and bad days but I'll be working hard behind the scenes with Arsenal."

The Lionesses also won the BBC Team of the Year award while boss Sarina Wiegman was Coach of the Year.

England lifted their first trophy at a major women's tournament with a 2-1 victory after extra time against eight-time champions Germany at Wembley.

They will now seek to add the World Cup, which takes place in Australia and New Zealand and starts on 20 July.

"Recovery from the injury can go from six to nine months so I will be pushing for the quickest time possible," said Mead, who had successful surgery two weeks ago.

Mead scored six goals and contributed five assists during Euro 2022 as she bounced back from the disappointment of not being selected to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics a year earlier.

She also spoke of finding strength from her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

The Arsenal forward was voted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2022 and was runner-up in the Women's Ballon d'Or, the prize awarded to the world's best footballer of the year.

She topped a public vote to win Sports Personality, with cricketer Ben Stokes second and curling's Eve Muirhead third.

The other shortlisted contenders were snooker player Ronnie O'Sullivan, gymnast Jessica Gadirova and athlete Jake Wightman.

"It's beyond words. It's something I watched growing up and I've seen so many amazing sporting heroes win it," said Mead of her victory.

"To be even nominated still doesn't feel real. It's a huge honour and proud one for me."

England's Lionesses and Sarina Wiegman win team and coach of the year

Wiegman said Mead was "a great team player" and lovely to work with.

"It was a fantastic year, we will never forget it and having an impact on society," she said.

"I have been privileged to work with this team because they are such great human beings."

In the aftermath of the Euro 2022 triumph, the Women's Super League has seen rising ticket sales and Arsenal's game against Tottenham at Emirates Stadium in September set a league record attendance of 47,367.

The number of female players registered with the Football Association has risen by 12.5%.

Former Lioness Jill Scott said: "There has been a good knock-on effect and that's what we wanted, not just a one-off tournament but keeping the focus on the sport in a good way.

"This Christmas, to think there will be little girls asking for football boots and embarking on their own journey. That's all we can ask for."

Burrow & Sinfield recognised for charity work

Wednesday's show provided some emotional moments as rugby league legend Rob Burrow was honoured with the Helen Rollason Award and his former Leeds team-mate Kevin Sinfield received a special BBC award.

Burrow, who retired from playing in 2017, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease three years ago and has helped raise funds and awareness about the illness.

His friend Sinfield has raised more than £7m for MND charities, including completing seven ultra marathons in seven days.

"He's an absolute legend. Rob's probably the most inspirational bloke in the UK at this time," said Sinfield.

Burrow, who uses an eye-controlled computer to communicate in his own native Yorkshire accent, hailed his friend.

"I'm determined to get better and I look at all the reasons to live. I'm inspired by my friend Kevin Sinfield, the man who has made the impossible possible," he said.

"Kev is much more than a friend, he is like a big brother. I have a guardian angel looking after me. He brings hope to people's lives."

The moment was all the more poignant, as it closely follows the death of Rob's friend and rugby union player Doddie Weir last month due to the condition.

Argentina's World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi was named World Sport Star of the Year while the Lifetime Achievement award went to Jamaica's eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medallist Usain Bolt.

Gadirova took the Young Personality honour and Mike Alden, a football club volunteer from Bristol, won the Unsung Hero award.