BBC Sport - Squash star Nick Taylor excited by Commonwealth Games return

Taylor excited by Commonwealth Games return

  • From the section Squash

Jersey's Nick Taylor, fresh from his victory in the men's over-40s competition at the National Squash Championships in Manchester, has turned his focus to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

Taylor, who represented England at the Games in 1998 and 2002, is waiting on Jersey's committee to validate his results but expects to be in action in Glasgow.

Top videos

Audio

Taylor excited by Commonwealth Games return

  • From the section Squash
Video

Watch McGregor's wild news conference

Video

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Goalkeeper Ikeme opens up about leukaemia

Video

My body has been broken and rebuilt - Joshua

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Crouch: I invented Come Dine With Me!

  • From the section Sport
Video

Debutant Dalot could be at Man Utd for 10 years - Mourinho

Video

Could you match Joshua's workout routine?

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Tony Adams calls for end to gambling sponsorship

  • From the section News

Top Stories