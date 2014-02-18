BBC Sport - Squash star Nick Taylor excited by Commonwealth Games return
Jersey's Nick Taylor, fresh from his victory in the men's over-40s competition at the National Squash Championships in Manchester, has turned his focus to the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.
Taylor, who represented England at the Games in 1998 and 2002, is waiting on Jersey's committee to validate his results but expects to be in action in Glasgow.