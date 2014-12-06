British Grand Prix: Nick Matthew faces Gregory Gaultier in semi

Gaultier (left) has won 15 of his previous 27 matches against Matthew (right)

England's three-time world champion Nick Matthew will take on French rival Gregory Gaultier in the semi-finals of the British Grand Prix in Manchester.

Third seed Matthew beat Daryl Selby 11-9 11-4 7-11 11-5 in the last eight, while top seed Gaultier defeated world number six Peter Barker 11-3 11-4 11-2.

There was a huge upset elsewhere in the last eight as Mathieu Castagnet beat world number one Mohamed El Shorbagy.

"That is the best win of my career so far without doubt," said Castagnet.

The world number 15 from France, who came from a set down to defeat Egypt's El Shorbagy 7-11 11-9 11-1 12-10, will face Colombia's Miguel Angel Rodriguez in the semi-finals.

Rodriguez defeated England's Adrian Waller 13-11 7-11 11-2 11-7.