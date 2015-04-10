Last updated on .From the section Squash

Madeline Perry turned pro in 1999 and won 11 WSA Tour titles

Northern Ireland squash star Madeline Perry has announced she is retiring from the women's World Tour.

The 38-year-old from Banbridge will make a farewell appearance at the Irish Open which starts in Dublin on 20 April.

Perry won the Australian Open in 2010 and reached a best ever world ranking of number three.

However, Perry said she was not giving up the game completely and would continue to represent Ireland.

Perry has competed for Ireland in eight successive biennial World Team Championships and has won the Irish National title a record 15 times.

In June, she plans to do voluntary work in Borneo for Raleigh International, a youth and sustainable development charity.

"It is been an incredibly difficult decision to make but I had to be honest with myself and unfortunately I have noticed that I do not have the same extreme focus that I once had, or indeed, desire to compete," said Perry on the WSA website.

"I am so proud to have come from a small country like Northern Ireland and to have competed at such a high level on the world stage.

"I still play and train to a very high level so I have every intention of continuing to compete for Ireland, at national level and leagues as I still love training and playing the game."