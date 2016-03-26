Last updated on .From the section Squash

Laura Massaro won silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games

England's world number one Laura Massaro has been knocked out of the British Open after losing in the quarter-finals to Camille Serme.

Former champion Massaro, 32, lost 3-0 in a repeat of last year's final, which was won by France's Serme, 26.

Massaro was the only Briton to reach the quarter-finals after England's James Willstrop and Nick Matthew were knocked out in the second round.

It was Britain's worst performance in the competition for 24 years.

Nick Matthew tweeted after Massaro's defeat

"Disappointment in my performance last night is a massive understatement. Completely gutted but that's sport and it's how you respond that counts," wrote three-time Commonwealth silver medallist Massaro on Twitter.

Willstrop lost 3-1 to defending champion and Egyptian world number one Mohamed Elshorbagy while Matthew suffered a shock defeat by unseeded Ali Farag.

"Come on next generation, @ljmassaro & I can't do it on our own!" tweeted three-time British champion Matthew.

Serme faces Egypt's Nouran Gohar and compatriot Nour El Sherbini plays Malaysian Nicol David in the women's semi-finals on Saturday.

In the men's semi-finals Elshorbagy plays Karim Abdel Gawad while Ramy Ashour faces Gregory Gaultier.