Tesni Evans beats Joelle King to reach British Squash Open quarter-finals

Tesni Evans is ranked at a career-high 12th in the world

Tesni Evans is through to the quarter-finals of the British Open after beating New Zealand's Joelle King 3-0.

The Welshwoman won 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in Hull, beating double Commonwealth gold medallist King for the first time on the the PSA World Tour.

Evans is the first Welsh player to reach the quarter-finals of the event since 2002.

Current PSA World Tour chief executive Alex Gough was the last Welsh player to achieve the feat.

Evans, who won bronze at the 2018 Games on the Gold Coast, will now face 2015 British Open champion Camille Serme in Friday's quarters.

"You come onto court and you make a game plan of how you are going to play someone," said Evans.

"We have played so many times in practice, not so much on the PSA World Tour but in practice we have and we both know each other so well, so it was just going to be a case of who did it better today.

"Fortunately, I did that but it was not an easy match at all, she is a very good friend of mine, but someone had to win today.

"I've been able to play well in this tournament. I like playing in the UK anyway and being home and it's good to bring a Welsh person into the quarter-finals again here."

English pair Alison Waters and Laura Massaro are also through.

Waters next faces world number one Nour El Sherbini, while Massaro plays her Egyptian compatriot Nour El Tayeb.

They could be joined by two more English players who are in second-round action later on Thursday, with Sarah-Jane Perry taking on Annie Au and Victoria Lust playing Raneem El Welily.