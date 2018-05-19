British Open: Laura Massaro beaten in semi-final by top seed Nour El Sherbini

Laura Massaro's last victory over Nour El Sherbini (right) came at the World Series Finals in Dubai last June

Laura Massaro's bid to defend the British Open title ended with a semi-final loss to Egypt's Nour El Sherbini.

The Englishwoman, 34, twice led against the top seed as she aimed to improve on her record of four finals in five years - winning in 2013 and 2017.

But world number one El Sherbini, 22, fought back to claim a 3-2 victory at Hull's Airco Arena on Saturday.

Raneem El Welily beat Camille Serme of France 3-1 in the other semi-final to set up an all-Egyptian final on Sunday.

After winning in 2016, El Sherbini now has the chance to win the British Open for a second time after beating Massaro 11-13 11-4 11-13 11-7 11-5 in 70 minutes.

Saturday's defeat means former world number one Massaro, England's top-ranked female player, has lost her last four matches against El Sherbini.

El Welily, 29, is the second seed and has reached her first British Open final.

She wrapped up victory over sixth seed Serme in 43 minutes, winning 11-7, 4-11, 12-10, 11-6.