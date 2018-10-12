Tesni Evans becomes first Welsh squash player to make US Open semi
- From the section Squash
Tesni Evans has made history by becoming the first Welsh squash player to reach the semi-finals of the US Open.
She beat Sarah-Jane Perry 11-5 in the quarter-final - a player she lost to in 10 previous meetings, most recently at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.
British champion Evans will now take on world champion Raneem El Welily for a place in the final.
"It makes me really happy that I can break records," 25-year-old Evans said.
"I'm so happy that I'm the first one to do it at this event and I hope there are many more after me."
In April, Evans won Wales' first Commonwealth Games squash medal in 20 years as she defeated eight-time world champion Nicol David of Malaysia in the bronze medal match.