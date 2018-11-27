Premier Squash League: Welsh Wizards beat St George's Hill 4-1

From the section

Tesni Evans is ranked at a career-high ninth in the world

Commonwealth bronze medallist Tesni Evans inspired the Welsh Wizards to a 4-1 win in the Premier Squash League.

The Cardiff-based side - making their debut in the competition this season - beat reigning champions St George's Hill.

World number nine Evans won the opening game against Jasmine Hutton.

It was followed up by wins for fellow Commonwealth athlete Peter Creed, Elliot Morris and Evans' younger brother Emyr.

The win moves the Wizards up to second in the Southern Division after three wins from their opening four games.