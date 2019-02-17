Tesni Evans: Wales' first winner retains her British Squash title

Tesni Evans won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April 2018

Wales' Tesni Evans retained her British title with a quickfire victory over England's Emily Whitlock in Nottingham.

Evans, who was seeded three, became the first Welsh player to win the title last year and retained her crown in straight sets in just 31 minutes.

"It's pretty special," Evans told the National Squash Championships website.

"It makes it even more special that I can defend it and take it back to Wales. It feels amazing, and I'm happy with how I played as well."