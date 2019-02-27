Tesni Evans: British champion 'devastated' by squash's Olympic snub

Tesni Evans won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April 2018

British champion Tesni Evans has expressed disappointment after squash was overlooked for inclusion in the 2024 Olympics.

Organisers will propose breakdancing should feature at Paris 2024 alongside climbing, surfing and skateboarding, which will all debut at Tokyo 2020.

Squash campaigned unsuccessfully for inclusion in Paris, leaving Evans, 26, bemused.

"We're really devastated that we didn't get in," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"We have been trying for years. I am a squash player so I am biased, but I think our sport is just amazing.

"It's taken so many strides over the last couple of years. The locations are great, the visibility in terms of people being able to watch it is great.

"I think with the professionalism of the sport and all the players, we are taking squash to the next level."

Rhyl-based Evans retained her British squash title earlier this month.

She is currently in Chicago for the Professional Squash Association World Championship, where there is a $1m prize fund.

"All the players would love to compete in an Olympics and I think it's very deserving of being an Olympic sport, so it's very disappointing," added Evans.

"I think squash is such a great sport and a great spectacle at the moment. The Olympics is missing out by not having it in it.

"We are all a bit confused. We don't really know what we have to do to get in."