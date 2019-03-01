PSA World Championships: Tesni Evans misses out on semi-final place

From the section

Tesni Evans won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in April 2018

Wales' squash star Tesni Evans has missed out on a semi-final place in the PSA World Championships after losing to Egypt's Nour El Sherbini.

Evans, the current British champion, beat England's Sarah-Jane Perry 3-1 to set up a quarter-final match with the two-time world champion.

El Sherbini won the match in straight sets, with an 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 score line.

The event in Chicago is the first $1,000,000 squash tournament.