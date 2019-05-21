Malaysia's Nicol David ends career with British Open defeat

Nicol David won 81 titles during her 19-year career

Eight-time world champion Nicol David has played her last professional match after being knocked out of the British Open in round two by Nour El Tayeb.

Malaysia's David, 35, was beaten 11-4 11-7 11-13 11-5 by the Egyptian world number three.

In February, David announced that she would retire at the end of the season after 19 years as a professional.

"It's my last tournament and it was really special for it to be at the British Open," she said.

"It's a special time for women's squash. All the top girls are gunning for that world number one spot and that makes me so proud to have been a part of that group."

David spent nine years as world number one and is a five-time British Open winner.

She also won seven gold medals at the Asian Games, two Commonwealth Games gold medals and three World Games gold medals representing Malaysia.

David said: "2005 was a big year to get everything going. The British Open was the thing that really kicked things off and winning that title gave me the belief that I could be one of the best on tour and gave me the confidence to win my first world title and get to world number one.

"And 2014 was a truly special world title, I just went for it and it all came together. I don't think I recovered from that. But it was really special to win my eighth world title."