British Open: Egypt duo Gohar & Elshorbagy win titles in Hull

Second seed Mohamed Elshorbagy (front) edged out his countryman Ali Farag in Hull

Egypt's Nouran Gohar and Mohamed Elshorbagy secured two English Open title wins in Hull.

Gohar beat France's Camille Serme in straight sets to win the women's event, while Elshorbagy defeated compatriot Ali Farag to win the men's title.

Seventh seed Gohar overcame fourth seed Serne 11-3 11-8 11-3 who had knocked out England's number one Sarah-Jane Perry in the semi-finals.

Elshorbagy, ranked second, edged top seed Farag 11-9 5-11 11-5 11-9.