Tesni Evans: World Finals 'icing on cake' for Welsh squash champion

Tesni Evans is a five-time Wales squash champion

British squash champion Tesni Evans says qualifying for the PSA World Tour Finals is the "icing on the cake" at the end of her most successful season.

The 26-year-old Welsh player retained her British crown in February.

It helped her claim a place in the end of season event for the top-eight ranked players in the world, which starts in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday.

"I think it shows my consistency over the whole year and I'm really happy to have qualified," she said.

"It's a big deal for me. I know coming into the last two or three events that it was going to be really close and obviously there were a few people in the running [for the final spot]. For me it's massive."

The lowest ranked player in the event, Evans is drawn in Group A alongside World number one Raneem El Welily, British Open runner-up Camille Serme and Hong Kong Open winner Joelle King.

Her first match against El Welily will be at 18:00 BST on Sunday, 9 June.

"It's going to be a tough week for me," added Evans, a bronze medallist for Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games..

"But I want to just perform at my best and show people what I can do - and hopefully get some wins out there.

"Last summer I put in a really hard summer of training and that seems to have set me up really well for the rest of the season.

"My confidence grew and I've reached a couple of finals this year and obviously becoming British champion again was amazing. So for me it's the icing on the cake to finish with the World Finals this week."